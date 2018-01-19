Central Texas girl selected to Team USA

Photo: University of Nebraska Athletics (Photo: Custom)

A former Killeen High School graduate and current Nebraska Cornhusker was chosen for the Junior Team USA bowling team, the University of Nebraska announced last week.

Amanda Morgan, a sophomore bowler for the No. 1 nationally-ranked University of Nebraska, qualified for one of twelve spots on the Junior Team USA bowling team at the 2018 United States Bowling Congress Team USA Trials.

Morgan was selected based on team performance, according to the United States Bowling Congress. She originally signed with Prairie View A&M, but transferred to the University of Nebraska after her freshman year.

Out of 141 competitors at the 2018 Team USA Trials, the Killeen native finished 25th overall and sixth in the "youth eligible" to be selected for the Junior Team USA.

© 2018 KCEN-TV