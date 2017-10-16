Coach Pop calls President Trump ‘soulless coward'

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who has led the franchise to five NBA championships speaks to reporters Monday at the team's annual media day. (Photo: (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com), KENS)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich didn’t mince words Monday when it came to his feelings towards President Donald Trump.

In a phone interview with Dave Zirin of The Nation, Coach Pop told Zirin “I want to say something and please just let me talk and please make sure this is on the record.”

Below is Zirin’s transcript of his phone call with Coach Pop:

“I’ve been amazed and disappointed by so much of what this President had said, and his approach to running this country, which seems to be one of just a never-ending divisiveness. But his comments today about those who have lost loved ones in times of war and his lies that previous presidents Obama and Bush never contacted their families, is so beyond the pale, I almost don’t have the words.

This man in the Oval Office is a soulless coward who thinks that he can only become large by belittling others. This has of course been a common practice of his, but to do it in this manner–and to lie about how previous Presidents responded to the deaths of soldiers–is as low as it gets. We have a pathological liar in the White House: unfit intellectually, emotionally, and psychologically to hold this office and the whole world knows it, especially those around him every day. The people who work with this President should be ashamed because they know it better than anyone just how unfit he is, and yet they choose to do nothing about it. This is their shame most of all.”

Coach Pop’s reaction follows Monday’s remarks from the President when he spoke about the killing of four American soldiers in Niger when President Trump said, ““President Obama and other presidents, most of them didn’t make calls, a lot of them didn’t make calls. I like to call when it’s appropriate when I think I’m able to do it.”

© 2017 KENS-TV