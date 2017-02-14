Colby Lewis says goodbye to Rangers, fans

Colby Preston Lewis. Photo Credit: Lance Iversen-USA TODAY Sports

DALLAS - The writing was on the wall. It was February 14th, and not only had the Rangers not signed Colby Lewis to a contract, but they had acquired Andrew Cashner and Tyson Ross, making it pretty clear that the organization had no real plans for Lewis to be part of the 2017 rotation. There had been some discussion that he might return on a minor-league deal and battle for a chance to make the team out of Spring Training.

But with a statement released on Tuesday morning, Lewis put an end to that speculation.

Saying goodbye after all this time seems an impossible task. I'm filled with so many emotions. Texas has turned into our second home and the people we have met over our 10 seasons here have turned from friends to family. But goodbyes are inevitable and this is mine. I am forever grateful to the Texas Rangers organization, the best ownership and management in Major League Baseball. They helped make my baseball dreams come true. I pitched in two World Series with the uniform I love on my back. I have had some of the most loyal teammates that always picked me up every time I fell. The staff, the employees and reporters became friendly faces each time I showed up at work. Rangers fans thank you as well y'all are incredible, simply the best. Just saying "thank you," doesn't seem adequate, but thank you. From my family and me, thank you for the countless memories, unbelievable heights reached, and for making me feel like I will always have a home in Texas.

With Lewis’ official acknowledgement that he would not be returning to the Rangers, along with the free-agent departures of Mitch Moreland (Red Sox) and Derek Holland (White Sox), Elvis Andrus will be the lone remaining member of the 2010 World Series team to suit up for the 2017 Rangers.

Well, unless Josh Hamilton finds a way to make the big-league squad.

It’s important to note that Lewis' statement did not mention retirement. There are a few teams for whom it still might make sense to sign Lewis to a big-league contract for 2017, including the rebuilding White Sox and the now-Thad-Levine-led Minnesota Twins.

If that should happen, there is no doubt that Lewis’ first return to Globe Life Park in an opposing uniform will rightfully earn him a well-earned standing ovation.

For more on the Texas Rangers all throughout the baseball season, be sure to follow @BaseballTX on Twitter.

Copyright 2016 WFAA