Community rallies behind local softball team as they make first state appearance

Academy Bees Softball's last out against Grandview before going to state. (Photo: KCEN)

LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY - Excitement surrounding a high school softball team in Bell County is building as they get ready to represent central Texas at the state tournament this week.

The Academy Lady Bees are making the school’s first appearance in the state softball tournament. It’s a fitting end to a career for the seniors.

The players told Channel 6 reporter Kurtis Quillin they have had people come up to them from all around Bell County asking when they are playing and offering support.

Wednesday night – when the lady bees take on Hughes Springs at McCombs field in Austin, it will cap a historic run for Little River-Academy.

Head Coach Gus Beuershausen is wrapping up his fourth year as the Bee’s softball coach – meaning the five seniors on his roster this year started their journey the same time he did.

The Lady Bees are not quite sure their accomplishment has really hit them yet.

Coach Beuershausen said he thinks it will hit them once he gets there.

“It’ll hit us and we’ll kind of realize that we, we did it, you know,” he said.

Senior Catcher Destini Hulsey said the team tries to do so much for their school through softball.

“It’s awesome having that on our shoulders,” she said. “Being a part of this and making history.”

Coach Beuershausen and the players said they are glad the community can be a part of this with them.

They said it is a chance for the whole town to say we made it to state.

The first pitch against Hughes Springs is at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday in Austin.

