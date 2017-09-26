Congressman Williams congratulates Abbott baseball team on House floor

Congressman Roger Williams (R – Austin) took to the House floor Monday to recognize and congratulate the Abbott High School Baseball Team on winning their first State Championship.

As a former Texas Christian University and Atlanta Braves baseball player, Rep. Williams met with the baseball team last week to present a certificate of recognition for their victory.

“Mr. Speaker, today, I would like to recognize and congratulate the Abbott High School Baseball Team on being this year’s Division 1A State Champions," Williams said. “Located in Abbott, Texas, this small town high school has defied the odds."

Since opening its doors in 1886, this is the first time the baseball program has earned the title of State Champions.

“Just last week, I visited the Panthers as well as Principal Pustejovsky and Head Coach Crawford," Williams said. "It was an honor to meet these young Americans and be able to congratulate them on a hard-earned win."

© 2017 KCEN-TV