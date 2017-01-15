Cowboys lose on last-second field goal as furious comeback falls short

Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after kicking a field goal in the second half during the NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2017 Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys engineered a heart-stopping comeback against a red-hot Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, only to have Rodgers rip their still-beating heart from their chest, with a remarkable throw down the left sideline setting up a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Dallas clawed back from 18 points down, tying the game at 28-28 and 31-31, before Mason Crosby’s 51-yard field goal snuck inside the left upright as the clock ran out for a 34-31 Packers win.

Rodgers hit Jared Cook down the left sideline, for a toe-tapping catch as he fell out bounds, picking up 35 yards on the play, and setting up Crosby’s kick.

Rodgers was brilliant all day, completing 28-of-43 passes for 356 yards and two touchdowns, barely out-doing Dak Prescott, who overcame early struggles to complete 24-of-38 passes for 302 yards and three scores.

Dez Bryant caught nine passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns, as Dallas came roaring back. Ezekiel Elliott was his usual ground-churning self, with 125 rushing yards on 22 attempts.

The Cowboys fell in a 21-3 hole before the occupants of AT&T Stadium knew what had hit them. Rodgers led three consecutive scoring drives to start the game, with deft precision, an always-one-step-ahead mental game, and back-breaking plays.

After Dallas’ first drive stalled at the Green Bay 33, leading to a Dan Bailey field goal, Rodgers led a 5-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to take a 7-0 lead on his 34-yard pass to Richard Rodgers. The Packers quarterback drew a 12-men-on-the-field penalty on a third-and-five, to help move the sticks earlier in the drive.

Then, one of the most bizarre penalty calls in recent postseason memory derailed the Cowboys’ second drive of the game. With the Cowboys facing a 2nd & 5, Prescott hit Terrance Williams over the middle for a 22-yard pickup to the Green Bay 15.

But before the snap, Cowboys wide receiver Brice Butler was called for an unsportsmanlike penalty. The officials said Butler was in the huddle, and then left and didn’t participate in the play. It appeared that Butler was in fact behind the huddle, but the officials considered that close enough, and the bizarre penalty turned first-and-10 at the 15, into second-and-20 from the Dallas 48.

From there, the Cowboys did not move the ball, and punted two plays later.

And Rodgers went back to work.

A 13-play, 90-yard drive ended with a Ty Montgomery three yard touchdown run, and Green Bay led 14-3 in the opening moments of the second quarter.

Then Dallas went three and out, and the ball was back in the hands of No. 12 in Green.

And another touchdown drive ensued. This time, a 9-play, 80-yard drive.

It was 21-3. Rodgers completed 6-of-8 passes on the drive, to lead Green Bay down the field. Then Montgomery capped it off from a yard out, and the Cowboys were in a massive hole.

Then Dallas finally began chipping away.

Prescott hit Dez Bryant on a back-shoulder throw to pick up 21 yards. Then, on the very next snap, Prescott to Bryant worked again. A gorgeous throw by the rookie quarterback hit Bryant in stride, and Dallas cut the lead to 21-10.

Christine Michael’s muffed kickoff put Rodgers and the Packers in a bad spot, starting the next drive at their own 6, and Dallas defense finally make a stop. The three and out gave Dallas a chance to cut the lead to one score, and they did. A field goal cut the edge to 21-13, and Dallas was in the football game, headed to the second half.

Rodgers seemed to put the comeback hopes to bed, with another precise drive to start the second half. The Packers went 75 yards in six plays, capped by Rodgers three yard throw to a wide open Jared Cook. It looked too easy. It was too easy. And Dallas was in a double-digit hole again.

But it was just a speed bump in the Cowboys comeback effort. And the comeback got it’s jump start when Rodgers threw his first pick since Nov. 12. Jeff Heath screamed across the field on a pass up the right sideline, to intercept a ball that was thrown too far inside. The diving grab, and ensuing return to near midfield reenergized a momentarily lifeless AT&T Stadium crowd. And the Cowboys sideline.

The Cowboys offense then took their cue. First a few Elliott runs loosened up the Packers defense. And then Prescott and Jason Witten hooked up for a pair of passes up the middle of the field, to find the end zone. It was 28-20 Green Bay, after Prescott finished off a 6-for-6 drive.

The Cowboys’ defense was able to make another stop of Rodgers – this time thanks to a Barry Church sack of Rodgers on third-and-five – and Dallas had the ball back. It was the first time the Cowboys would have the football within a single score since their second drive of the game, when they trailed 7-3 and Butler was called for the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

This time there would be no drive-killing penalty. Elliott carried for four yards. Prescott hit Bryant for 15 yards and a first down, on a crossing route to the right sideline. After a two-yard throw to Bryant, Elliott picked up eight yards around right edge for a first down. Elliott bulled his way up the middle for 12 yards. Prescott hit Witten on a curl for 10 yards. After a deep shot was missed to Butler, and a two-yard run by Elliott, Bryant drew a pass interference penalty on third-and-eight, and Dallas moved inside the red zone.

Then Elliott hit Packers linebacker Clay Matthews with a spin move that left Matthews tackling air, on his way to a first down run of 8 yards, getting the Cowboys to the 7. After an incomplete pass directed at Bryant on 2nd down, the Cowboys went back to No. 88 on third down.

Playaction, pop pass to Bryant. Jump ball. Caught. Touchdown Cowboys.

It was a two-point game.

The Cowboys put the football in the rookie quarterback's hands, and he delivered. A quarterback draw opened up the middle just enough, and Prescott was able to bull his way in for the score.

Tie game.

4:08 remained in the game, and the Packers had three timeouts.

Rodgers drove the Packers down the field, got to within the outskirts of field goal range, but couldn’t get any further. So Green Bay lined up a 58-yard field goal for Mason Crosby, who crushed the kick, and it sailed through near the right upright, to give Green Bay a 31-28 lead with 1:33 to play.

Dallas had one timeout.

The Cowboys drove down the field with completions to Williams, Witten, and Beasley to get into field goal range. They couldn’t convert, though, on a 3rd & 3 to keep the drive going toward a possible game-winning touchdown. That set up Dan Bailey for a 52-yard field goal to tie the game at 31. He made it, setting up the final-second heroics by Rodgers, leading to the winning field goal.

The Cowboys season ends after a 13-4 campaign. They fail to reach the NFC Championship Game. They have not made the conference title game since the 1995 season, when they last won a Super Bowl.

(© 2017 WFAA)