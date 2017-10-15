Crusaders MSOC edge Concordia

ROUND ROCK - The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men's soccer team edged Concordia University Texas 2-1 Saturday night in Round Rock. The win improved the Cru to 12-1 on the season and 9-0 in American Southwest Conference action while the Tornados fell to 7-4-1 overall and 4-4-1 in league play.







Amani Colbert opened scoring in the 36th minute for UMHB, netting one from 10-feet out off an assist from Seth Neveloff. UMHB held that lead until six minutes into halftime when Alejandro Labastida scored for the Tornados. The Tornado lead was short lived as Daniel Santa headed in a cross from Martin Lopez in the 55th minute to put the Cru up 2-1.







UMHB outshot the Tornados 21-10 in the contest, putting nine shots on goal. The Tornados were limited to just six second-half shots and put only three on goal.







UMHB returns to action on Thursday, October 19th in a 7:30 p.m. match at McMurry University in Abilene.

