Crusaders rout McMurry on road

ABILENE - The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men's basketball team dominated the first half and never looked back as the Cru rolled to a 101-60 victory over McMurry University Saturday in Abilene. UMHB improves to 12-5 overall and 5-4 in American Southwest Conference play with the victory. The loss drops the War Hawks to 4-11 overall and 3-6 in the ASC on the season.







McMurry scored the first four points of the game, but the Cru promptly went on an 11-0 run and scored 39 of the next 44 points to open up a 39-9 lead. The lead would grow to as many as 33 and the Cru held a 49-17 edge at halftime. UMHB made eight three-pointers in the first half while the War Hawks made just seven total field goals in the first 20 minutes. The Cru also turned 15 first-half McMurry turnovers into 25 points. The second half was just more of the same as UMHB continued its hot shooting. The War Hawks never got closer than the halftime deficit the rest of the way as the Cru led by as many as 48 points down the stretch.







Shaq Martin poured in a season-high 21 points to lead a balanced UMHB scoring effort. Martin hit 5-7 from three-point range and 7-9 overall and he also grabbed six rebounds. LaKendric Hyson added 17 points on 7-11 shooting, Brian Long scored 13 points, Demarius Cress chipped in 12 and Aubrie King finished with 11 for the Cru. UMHB hit 17-36 from three-point range and hit 54 from the field as a team. The Cru out rebounded McMurry 44-34 in the victory.







Zacc Carter led the War Hawks with 19 points and Khalil Butler added 12 more. No other player scored more than six points. McMurry shot 38 percent from the field, 38 percent from the free-throw line and was just 6-24 from beyond the arc. The War Hawks also committed 18 total turnovers in the game.







The UMHB men will now return for a five game home stand. That stretch opens with a 4:00 PM start against Concordia Texas next Saturday at the Mayborn Campus Center.

