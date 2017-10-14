Crusaders win 21st straight in dominance

BELTON - The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team took some time to get rolling before turning it on in the middle two quarters as the top-ranked Cru cruised to a 65-0 win over Howard Payne University Saturday in Belton. The Cru improves to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in American Southwest Conference play with the victory. The loss drops the Yellow Jackets to 1-5 overall and 1-4 in the ASC on the year.

UMHB had to punt the ball away on its first possession and missed a 33-yard field goal after failing to take advantage of a short field on its second. John Mowery hit a 29-yard field after the Cru put points on the board thanks to another short field and Markeith Miller scored on an eight-yard run to make it 10-0 UMHB after the first quarter. Marquis Duncan added a 28-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second period and Byron Proctor scored on a one-yard plunge less than four minutes later. T.J. Josey added a five-yard touchdown catch from Kyle Jones before scoring on a 34-yard run on a double reverse to give the Cru a 37-0 edge at halftime. Josey hauled in a 26-yard scoring pass from Tevin Muse early in the second half and Proctor added a four-yard scoring run with both of those TD’s coming on fourth down plays. Eric Wright returned a Howard Payne fumble 22 yards for a touchdown and Carl Robinson III closed out the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown toss to Jaylon McLean in the fourth quarter.

The Cru finished with 421 yards of total offense despite playing on short fields after winning the field position battle all game long. UMHB threw for 267 yards and ran for 154. The Cru defense limited the Yellow Jackets to 21 passing yards and 110 yards of total offense in posting its first shutout since the 2014 season.

Miller ran for 82 yards on eight carries and became just the tenth player in UMHB history to go over 2,000 yards in career rushing. Proctor had the first two-touchdown game of his Cru career and Josey accounted for 102 total yards and three touchdowns. Three different players threw TD passes for UMHB with Jones throwing for 106 yards on 8-13 passing. Jalen Martin and Brazos Fuller led the Cru with six tackles apiece and Kris Brown added his second interception of the year.

Hunter Batten ran for 46 yards on 11 carries to lead Howard Payne and Brett Martinez added 36 yards on 14 totes. Jaxson Durham was 8-16 passing for 21 yards and Kaidrion Latson caught three passes for nine yards. Tevin Dawson topped the Yellow Jackets defense with six tackles and Elijah Washington intercepted a pass for HPU.

The Cru stretched its school and conference record winning streak to 21 consecutive games. UMHB will continue its home stand with another 1:00 PM kickoff against Belhaven University next Saturday at Crusader Stadium.

