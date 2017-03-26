Dad trolls son with bad grades sign at Cavs game

A fan holds up a sign during the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Four words: Dad of the year.

His son probably can't see it now, but he was doing it for his own good.

Okay, maybe it was really to save a little money. It's not cheap to go to any Cavs game. But that didn't keep dad from doing a little trolling.

USA TODAY Sports Images photographer Jeremy Brevard captured this photo at the game.

"Thomas get your grades back up and next time you'll be here," it read with a sad emoji.

Poor Thomas. Not only does he apparently have bad grades, but now he's the center of a trending story on social media.

Still can't believe this sign that this father was holding up during the Cavs game😂 pic.twitter.com/SYWlYRzgAd — Mike Mugavero (@mi_mug11) March 25, 2017

"Maybe if Dad wasn't spending time making a poster for an NBA game and helping me with my homework instead I'd have better grades." - Thomas https://t.co/QJuGsLzXtC — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) March 25, 2017

Maybe if dad knew how to use punctuation, he'd be able to help Thomas get his grades back up. https://t.co/3EJKTpJcrR — Adam Smoot, Tbh. (@adamsmoot) March 25, 2017

Agreed on that last one. I was going to mention the missing commas. But hey, when you're the dad, you get to make the rules.

