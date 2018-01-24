Ellison High School head football coach Trent Gregory retires

Killeen Ellison High School head football coach Trent Gregory.

Ellison High School head football coach and athletic coordinator Trent Gregory announced Wednesday he would retire after 33 years as a teacher and coach, according to Killeen ISD.

Before joining Ellison High School in January of 2013, Gregory coached at Bartlett ISD, Austin ISD and Mansfield ISD.

Gregory finishes with a 20-31 record in five seasons with the Eagles. Ellison finished 0-10 in 2013 but finished with six wins in each of the last three seasons with a playoff berth in 2017, their first since 2007.

“The loyal Ellison Eagle following enjoyed the excitement of seeing this program regain stature over the last five seasons,” Ellison Principal David Dominguez said of Gregory's retirement. “We look forward to continued growth and success in the future.”

Along with Gregory's coaching, he also taught history, health, physical education, and Partners in PE -- a course designed for special needs students. Gregory also coached baseball, wrestling, power-lifting, and soccer during his long career.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a little bit. When I got home sometimes, I was wore out. It’s a young man’s profession. I just love the kids so much. I really wanted to finish the season we just got done with. Real special group of kids. What a fun way to go out. The kids were able to get into the playoffs. I’m just ready to spend time with my beautiful wife and my family.”

Killeen Ellison High School head football coach Trent Gregory.

In a press release, the district said Gregory and his family would like to thank the Ellison Eagle student body, staff, and alumni for all their support over the past five seasons, and wish the Eagles all the best in the years to come.

“The Ellison Eagle Family extends heartfelt thanks to Coach Gregory for all he has given our students and our campus and sincere congratulations on this great milestone in his life,” Dominguez said. “Coach Gregory will be greatly missed, and will always be an Ellison Eagle.”

© 2018 KCEN-TV