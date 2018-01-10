ESPN Report: Matt Rhule interviews for NFL gig with the Colts

Baylor Head Football Coach Matt Rhule interviewed for the vacant Indianapolis Colts head coaching job earlier this week, according to ESPN college football blogger and sports journalist Adam Rittenberg.

Rhule recently wrapped up his first season as head coach of the Baylor Bears, who finished with an abysmal 1-11 record. In fairness to Rhule, that record came after he stepped into a school still reeling from the fallout of the University's sexual assault scandal and the long-term impact of former Coach Art Briles' firing. There were also an abundance of injuries that plagued the team last season.

During his previous coaching job at Temple University, he led that team to its first conference championship since 1967.

Rhule has some limited experience in the NFL as offensive line coach for the New York Giants five years ago.

