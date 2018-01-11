Evan Cooper Promoted as 10th Assistant Coach

WACO, Texas – Baylor director of player personnel Evan Cooper has been promoted as the football program’s 10th assistant coach, head coach Matt Rhule announced Thursday.

“[Cooper] has been instrumental in coordinating our recruiting efforts since coming with us to Baylor last year,” Rhule said. “We have signed 47 players in two years and he has played a large part in that. The opportunity for him to increase his presence on our staff is tremendous.

“As a coach, his ability to build relationships, and teach all while demanding excellence will allow him to take his position group and elevate it to new heights.”

Cooper was one of Rhule’s initial hires in 2016 upon making the move to Waco. He spent four seasons on Rhule’s staff at Temple, his final two serving as director of player personnel.

“For Coach Rhule and Mr. Rhoades to have confidence in me means a lot,” Cooper said. “I’m very excited about this opportunity. I’m thankful to be a part of such a prestigious university. This is a blessing for my family.

“I have so much respect for Coach Rhule and the entire coaching staff. This is an honor and something I have strived for since I got into the profession. This truly is a dream come true.”

Cooper previously served at Temple as director of external operations and as a defensive graduate assistant. He also had a brief stint at Miami under Al Golden.

He began his career as a defensive backs coach at Westminster Academy in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Cooper graduated from Temple, where he was a four-year letterman at defensive back for the Owls.

