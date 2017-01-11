Ezekiel Elliott fine after minor car crash

Jan 1, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) reacts as he runs onto the field for a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bill Streicher, Bill Streicher)

FRISCO - We need to put Zeke in a bubble!

Police confirm the Dallas Cowboys' star running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a minor car crash near the team's practice facility in Frisco.

No injuries were reported. Elliott tweeted later Wednesday morning that he was okay, noting that he's "been in bigger collisions."

I'm good. I've been in bigger collisions. Lol — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) January 11, 2017

"We can confirm that Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a minor vehicle crash this morning in the area of Dallas Parkway and Gaylord Parkway," FPD said in a statement.

No other details about the crash have been released, but WFAA sports reporter Mike Leslie called it a "minor rear-ending."

Zeke's accident, however, was nothing like that. Minor rear-ending. All parties are fine. All is well. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) January 11, 2017

Thank goodness the rookie wasn't injured, as he'll be needed when the Cowboys take on the Green Bay Packers in this Sunday's NFC Divisional round playoff game.

Zeke rushed for 157 yards in Dallas' Week 6 matchup with Green Bay. He led the NFL in rushing yards this season, with 1,631 -- over 300 more than the second-place finisher.

