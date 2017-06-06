KCEN
Fans blame Khloe Kardashian for cursing Cleveland Cavaliers

WKYC 1:17 PM. CDT June 06, 2017

CLEVELAND -- The first two games of the NBA Finals have been tough losses for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Who is to blame for the Cavs trailing the Golden State Warriors 0-2?

Some are pointing the finger at reality TV star Khloe Kardashian.

Kardashian, who is dating the Cavs’ own Tristan Thompson, is getting trolled on social media for cursing the team.

Posts with #KardashianCurse have been flooding Twitter:

Currently, the Cavs are trailing the Golden State Warriors 2-0. Game 3 hits Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on Wednesday night. See the full Finals schedule HERE.

Kardashian has been spending a lot of time in Cleveland because of her relationship with Thompson. Back in April, she spent time filming an episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians with her sisters at several spots throughout Northeast Ohio, including the I-X Indoor Amusement Park and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

 

 

 

 

