Football convention cancels speech by former Baylor coach Art Briles

Art Briles' scheduled speech at the 2018 American Football Coaches Association convention in North Carolina has been canceled.

The former Baylor Head Football Coach, who was fired in 2016 amid the University's sexual assault scandal, had been scheduled to speak in Charlotte during a session titled "Standing Strong/Game Management."

At the time, AFCA Executive Director Tod Berry said Briles would be used to help educate other coaches about how to deal with sexual abuse among players and how to fix the issue.

But, on Monday, Berry changed his tune and released the below statement, canceling Briles' appearance.

The AFCA has always taken great pride in making sure we provide the best educational experiences for our coaches. We always appreciate our coaches and their willingness to share their experiences – on and off the field – to help educate the rest of our membership in their pursuit of professional growth. Art Briles was scheduled to speak at the 2018 AFCA Convention. However, due to concerns, we have decided to cancel his session. I’m saddened that our coaches have lost an opportunity.

