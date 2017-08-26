Former Baylor DB Travon Blanchard Transfers to A&M Commerce

(Photo: KCEN Editor)

Baylor defensive back Travon Blanchard has left the Baylor football program.

Blanchard will play for Texas A&M-Commerce, the University has confirmed.

The transfer was first reported by David Smoak of ESPN Central Texas Radio.

Per @Lion_Athletics HC @CoachCarthel, former #Baylor DB Travon Blanchard practiced w/team on Friday, will play vs. No. Alabama on Thursday. — David Smoak (@DavidSmoak) August 26, 2017

Texas A&M Commerce, a Division II school, released this statement regarding Blanchard's transfer:

"We welcome Travon Blanchard to our Lion Athletics family. As with any transfer, we thoroughly investigate circumstances and communicate within a wide net. We are confident that Travon walking on to our program this season is a positive step for both him and our program."

Blanchard also released a statement saying he will walk-on to the A&M-Commerce football team.

"I have decided to transfer from Baylor University. I would like to thank all the Baylor coaches I’ve had, along with the support staff and administration for all they did for me the past four years. I would also like to personally thank all the great fans of Baylor nation for all of their fantastic and unwavering support during my time there. I have recently decided to walk-on at Texas A&M-Commerce to play my senior year and further my college education. This will be my only statement regarding this matter," Travon Blanchard.

Blanchard was suspended by Baylor in February after a protective order was issued against him by a McLennan County Judge. The protective order came after a woman accused him of multiple acts of violence against her.

He was arrested in July and charged with misdemeanor assault/family violence.

Blanchard has been under a Title IX investigation at Baylor since the protective order was issued in February.

The senior out of West Orange Stark was a two-year starter for the Bears. He was a two-time All-Big 12 selection. He was also a Jim Thorpe Award Finalist for the country's top defensive back in 2016. He finished last season with 73 tackles, 9 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks with one interception.

Blanchard will be eligible to play for the Lions immediately.

© 2017 KCEN-TV