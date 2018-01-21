Former Baylor Lady Bear star loses battle with cancer

Former Baylor Lady Bear Chameka Scott lost her battle with cancer on Sunday.

She was only 33 years old.

Scott played guard for the Lady Bears and helped lead them to a National Title in 2005. She played for Baylor from 2002-2006 and went on to play in the WNBA and overseas.

Scott was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2015.

Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey posted this on her instagram account Sunday evening.

© 2018 KCEN-TV