Former Baylor Lady Bear star loses battle with cancer

Former Baylor Lady Bear Chameka Scott lost her battle with cancer on Sunday.
She was only 33 years old.
Scott played guard for the Lady Bears and helped lead them to a National Title in 2005. She played for Baylor from 2002-2006 and went on to play in the WNBA and overseas.
Scott was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2015.
Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey posted this on her instagram account Sunday evening.
I am absolutely heartbroken at the loss of one of the most beloved members of the Lady Bear family. Chameka Scott was one of my first recruits at Baylor University and the heartbeat of the 2005 National Championship team. Athletic ability aside, Chameka showed us all how to be a good friend, teammate and was a fierce competitor not only on the court but in life. She never gave up in her green and gold and she never gave up in her bitter battle against cancer. While I may have been Chameka's coach, she taught me much more about life and what's really important. I feel blessed to have been by her side today. Cancer may have taken Chameka Scott way too soon but her spirit and her heart will live on forever in Lady Bear basketball. Heaven gained a true warrior today. #cscott21 💛🐻💚
