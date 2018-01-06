Former Baylor QB Zach Smith Transfers to Tulsa

(Photo: KCEN Editor)

Former Baylor quarterback Zach Smith announced today via Twitter that he is transferring to Tulsa.

I️ have decided to further my academic and athletic career at The University of Tulsa #ReignCane 🌪🏈 pic.twitter.com/SfzSON1XD0 — Zach Smith (@thezach_smith) January 6, 2018

Smith was granted his release from Baylor back in December after starting six games for the Bears in 2017.

Smith will play for former Baylor offensive coordinator Phillip Montgomery at Tulsa. Montgomery recruited Smith out of Grandview High School when he was coaching at Baylor.

