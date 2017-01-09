Former Rangers Pitcher and Coach Jackie Brown Passes Away at Age 73

Arlington, TX – Former major league pitcher and coach Jackie Brown passed away on Sunday after a long illness. Mr. Brown, who was born and still resided in Holdenville, OK, was 73.

A right-handed pitcher, Brown made his major league debut with the Washington Senators in July 1970 and pitched for the Senators/Texas Rangers from 1970-71 and 1973-75. He also was with Cleveland (1975-76) and Montreal (1977) with a career record of 47-53 and 4.18 ERA in 214 games/105 starts. Brown set career bests with 13 wins, 9 complete games, 216.2 innings, and 134 strikeouts with the Rangers in 1974.

Mr. Brown went on to serve as the Rangers’ major league pitching coach for managers Pat Corrales, Don Zimmer, and Darrell Johnson from 1979-82. He also had stints as the major league pitching coach for the Chicago White Sox from 1992-95 and the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 2002. Brown also worked as a minor league pitching coach and coordinator for a number of major league organizations.

Mr. Brown’s brother, Paul pitched in the majors with the Philadelphia Phillies in the 1960’s. His nephew, Daren Brown is a minor league manager in the Seattle organization and was the Mariners’ interim manager for 50 games in 2010.