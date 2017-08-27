Former Temple HS RB Jeff Carr Added to Javelina Football Team

KINGSVILLE, TEXAS - Former Oklahoma State University running back Jeff Carr is officially a Javelina as the tailback joined the program last in the week. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

A Temple High graduate, Carr played in every Cowboys game in 2015 as a true freshman, returning 29 kickoffs, sixth most in program history. He scored his first career touchdown on a two-yard run vs. Kansas and added a 12-yard TD reception in an upset win over then-No. 5 TCU. He added a seven-yard TD grab at Iowa State.

In 2016, Carr rushed six times for 42 yards and a score in the season opening victory over Southeastern Louisiana. All in all, he appeared in 20 games for OSU.

The 2017 Javelina Football roster is updated as of Saturday, August 26 at 10 p.m. CT.

The season is just seven days away when the Hogs welcome the University of Central Washington to Javelina Stadium September 2 at 7 p.m. Season tickets and single game tickets are still available so be sure to call 361-593-4030 or visit JavelinaTickets.com.

