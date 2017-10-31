FREE tacos thanks to Maybin's stolen base in Game 2

Everybody can grab a free taco at Taco Bell thanks to Cameron Maybin being MLB's #TacoHero during Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night.
MLB tweeted, "Thanks to that stolen base, everyone gets FREE Doritos® Locos Tacos from @TacoBell on Nov. 1, 2-6pm!"
There it is! Thanks to that stolen base, everyone gets FREE Doritos® Locos Tacos from @TacoBell on Nov. 1, 2-6pm! https://t.co/l0i2HLA0Rr pic.twitter.com/x3MtZhtkQR— MLB (@MLB) October 26, 2017
So, set a reminder in your calendar for Nov. 1 to receive your free Doritos® Locos Tacos. And, a special shoutout to Astros outfielder Maybin for making it happen!
Making things happen. Cameron Maybin's our #TacoHero, and 🇺🇸 is getting FREE Doritos® Locos Tacos from @TacoBell! https://t.co/l0i2HLA0Rr pic.twitter.com/2NZ7WWsKfH— MLB (@MLB) October 26, 2017
