FREE tacos thanks to Maybin's stolen base in Game 2

Hannah Lawson, KHOU 11:36 PM. CDT October 31, 2017

Everybody can grab a free taco at Taco Bell thanks to Cameron Maybin being MLB's #TacoHero during Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night. 

MLB tweeted, "Thanks to that stolen base, everyone gets FREE Doritos® Locos Tacos from @TacoBell on Nov. 1, 2-6pm!"

 

 

So, set a reminder in your calendar for Nov. 1 to receive your free Doritos® Locos Tacos. And, a special shoutout to Astros outfielder Maybin for making it happen! 

 

For more information, click here.

