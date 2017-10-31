FREE tacos thanks to Maybin's stolen base in Game 2

Houston Astros center fielder Cameron Maybin (3) steals second base as Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Austin Barnes cannot field the ball in the 11th inning in game two of the 2017 World Series. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Everybody can grab a free taco at Taco Bell thanks to Cameron Maybin being MLB's #TacoHero during Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night.

MLB tweeted, "Thanks to that stolen base, everyone gets FREE Doritos® Locos Tacos from @TacoBell on Nov. 1, 2-6pm!"

There it is! Thanks to that stolen base, everyone gets FREE Doritos® Locos Tacos from @TacoBell on Nov. 1, 2-6pm! https://t.co/l0i2HLA0Rr pic.twitter.com/x3MtZhtkQR — MLB (@MLB) October 26, 2017

So, set a reminder in your calendar for Nov. 1 to receive your free Doritos® Locos Tacos. And, a special shoutout to Astros outfielder Maybin for making it happen!

