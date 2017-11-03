KCEN
Friday Night Lights Road Trip 2017: Week 10

Kurtis goes to Cameron Yoe and Rosebud-Lott during Week 10 of the 2017 Texas High School Football season.

Kurtis Quillin, KCEN 1:22 AM. CDT November 04, 2017

CAMERON - Kurtis stops at Yoe High School in Cameron and Rosebud-Lott High School during Week 10 of the high school football season.

Road Trip Final Scores:
Thorndale 22, Rosebud-Lott 21
Yoe 35, Troy 0

