Close Friday Night Lights Road Trip 2017: Week 10 Kurtis goes to Cameron Yoe and Rosebud-Lott during Week 10 of the 2017 Texas High School Football season. Kurtis Quillin, KCEN 1:22 AM. CDT November 04, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CAMERON - Kurtis stops at Yoe High School in Cameron and Rosebud-Lott High School during Week 10 of the high school football season.Road Trip Final Scores: Thorndale 22, Rosebud-Lott 21 Yoe 35, Troy 0 © 2017 KCEN-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 7-Eleven Robbery suspect Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam' Man dies after violent attack in Killeen More Stories Robin Hood system: Saving our schools or robbing our… Nov. 2, 2017, 10:13 p.m. EXCLUSIVE: Lou Diamond Phillips speaks out about DWI arrest Nov. 3, 2017, 10:12 p.m. $500 million in Ike relief is still unspent. Will… Nov. 3, 2017, 10:41 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs