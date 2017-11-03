Friday Night Lights Road Trip 2017: Week 10

Highland was one of several teams posting big wins on Friday night. (Photo: KSDK)

CAMERON - Kurtis stops at Yoe High School in Cameron and Rosebud-Lott High School during Week 10 of the high school football season.

Road Trip Final Scores:

Thorndale 22, Rosebud-Lott 21

Yoe 35, Troy 0

