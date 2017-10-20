KCEN
Friday Night Lights Road Trip 2017: Week 8

Kurtis Quillin heads to La Vega, Lorena and Midway during Week 8.

Kurtis Quillin, KCEN 1:55 AM. CDT October 21, 2017

BELLMEAD - Kurtis Quillin heads to La Vega, Lorena and Midway on his Road Trip during Week 8 of the 2017 High School Football season.

© 2017 KCEN-TV


