Hearing scheduled for six Gatesville students accused of using performance enhancing drugs

School officials will meet Oct. 27 to discuss what, if any, action will be taken after six Gatesville High School student athletes were accused of using performance enhancing drugs allegedly given to them by a school employee who has since resigned.

The District 13-4A District Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) will convene at the Lampasas Administration Building in Lampasas late Friday morning to determine if the students violated Section 50(a)(4) of the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules, which details compliance with state laws regarding extracurricular activities, according to a meeting agenda obtained by Channel 6.

The district first launched an internal investigation July 19 after an individual described only as "a concerned community member" made the accusation to the district, Gatesville ISD Athletic Director Kyle Cooper said when the story first broke over the summer. The situation was subsequently reported to the Gatesville Police Department, which opened its own investigation. In compliance with state law, officials at Gatesville ISD also said they notified the Texas Education Agency's State Board for Educator Certification.

"GISD is committed to ensuring the health and well-being of every child are at the forefront of any decisions," Superintendent Eric Penrod said in a statement back in July.

At the time, Penrod also said the district had a mandatory drug testing policy for extracurricular activities, which outlined consequences for any failed tests.

The name of the male employee at the center of the accusations was not released by Gatesville ISD.

