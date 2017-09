FNL Week 1 scores

Week 1 of Texas high school football is in the books. Channel 6 went live on Facebook for our Game of the Week: Belton @ Temple. The Wildcats defeated the Tigers 38-31.

Here is our Friday Night Lights Facebook special:

6A

Ellison 32, Leander 14 FINAL

Midway 35, Cedar Park 28 FINAL

RR Stony Point 42, Killeen 21 FINAL

Nuevo Leon vs. Shoemaker Sat. @ 6 p.m.

Copperas Cove 14, A&M Consolidated 34 FINAL

Harker Heights 27, Elgin 21 FINAL

5A

LBJ Austin 45, University 7 FINAL

Belton 31, Temple 38 FINAL

SA Roosevelt vs Waco Sat. @ 7 p.m.

4A

Burnet 30, Austin Reagan 0 FINAL

China Spring 35, Lorena 7 FINAL

Connally 14, Gatesville 38 FINAL

Lampasas 13, Fredericksburg 27 FINAL

La Vega 46, Fairfield 7 FINAL

Hillsboro 20, Clifton 14 FINAL

Mexia 0, Athens 6 FINAL

Robinson 27, Taylor 28 FINAL

Troy 0, Salado 33 FINAL

Madisonville 24, Teague 0 FINAL

3A

Groesbeck 23, McGregor 10 FINAL

Rockdale 24, West 42 FINAL

Whitney 48, Godley 26 FINAL

Bellville vs. Cameron Yoe Sat. @ 11 a.m.

Navasota 35, Franklin 36 FINAL

Johnson City 37, Jarrell 0 FINAL

Rogers 6, Academy 7 FINAL

Bruceville-Eddy 28, Moody 21 FINAL

Buffalo 41, Rice 6 FINAL

Blooming Grove 0, Marlin 24 FINAL

Rosebud-Lott 34, Florence 29 FINAL

2A

Tolar 6, Crawford 26 FINAL

Goldthwaite 7, Mason 45 FINAL

Hico 23, Dublin 8 FINAL

Winters 7, San Saba 42 FINAL

Valley Mills 13, Italy 53 FINAL

Axtell 14, Gateway Charter Academy 20 FINAL

Santo 14, Bosqueville 21 FINAL

Mart 38, Lexington 40 FINAL

Riesel 12, Thrall 34 FINAL

Burton 20, Holland 27 FINAL

Whitewright 14, Bremond 47 FINAL

Granger 6, Chilton 13 FINAL

Ranger 14, Dawson 12 FINAL

Frost 42, Cross Roads 28 FINAL

Hubbard 26, Bartlett 0 FINAL

Reicher 41, Meridian 14 FINAL

1A

Jonesboro 30, Iredell 0 FINAL

Strawn vs. Abbott Sat. @ 11 a.m.

Covington 0, Aquilla 46 FINAL

Coolidge 45, Heritage Christian 0 FINAL

Avalon 45, Gholson 0 FINAL

Cransfille Gap v. Penelope

Trinity vs. Walnut Springs Sat. @ 1:30 p.m.

Oglesby vs. Parkview Christian Sat. @ 6:30 p.m.

TAPPS

St. Gerard 12, CenTex Christian 42 FINAL

Methodist Children's Home 6, Vanguard 55 FINAL

Live Oak vs. New Braunfels Christian Academy Sat. @ 5 p.m.

