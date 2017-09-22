Close 2017 Friday Night Lights Road Trip: Midway, Bosqueville, and Reicher Kurtis Quillin heads to Midway, Bosqueville and Reicher during Week 4 of the Texas High School Football season. Kurtis Quillin, KCEN 1:27 AM. CDT September 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Week 4's FNL Road Trip goes to Midway, Bosqueville, and Reicher. © 2017 KCEN-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 7-Eleven Robbery suspect Former employees sue Church's Chicken for $150M Man turns self in for Harker Heights murder Fort Hood Soldiers in Battle with ISIS Judge speaks out about hearing to remove her Self-described "Bonnie and Clyde" couple jailed after Dallas murder Teen accused of beheading mom appears in court Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam' Man dies after violent attack in Killeen More Stories Friday Night Lights: Week 4 Final Scores Sep 22, 2017, 11:03 p.m. Get your Friday Night Lights fix with Channel 6 News! Sep. 8, 2017, 9:46 p.m. DONATE NOW: Rebuild Texas Fund for Harvey relief Sep 22, 2017, 9:24 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs