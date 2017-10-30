KCEN
Bruceville-Eddy may make the playoffs for the first time since the 80s

After coming back from a 21 point defcit last Friday to beat New Waverly 35034, Bruceville-Eddy was named the US Army Values, School of the week for Class 3A

Stephen Adams and Kurtis Quillin, KCEN 6:28 PM. CDT October 30, 2017

Bruceville-Eddy's varsity football team is on the verge of making the playoffs for the first time since 1985.

If Marlin beats New Waverly High School on Friday, Bruceville-Eddy will make the playoffs. If the opposite happens, New Waverly's victory would force a three-way tie for the last playoff spot in Week 11. In that case, Bruceville-Eddy would need to win next week to make the playoffs.

Bruceville-Eddy's current playoff drought is the longest in Class 3A history and the sixth longest in the state of Texas.

