Channel 6's Jessica Morrey recognized for sports coverage

CHINA SPRING, Texas -- Channel 6 Weekend Sports Anchor Jessica Morrey was recognized with a media award from China Spring Head Coach/Athletic Director Mark Bell Thursday night for her outstanding sports coverage here in Central Texas.

Morrey was presented with the award during the annual football banquet, which was held at China Spring Middle School.

Bell also surprised everyone when he presented "rival" La Vega Athletic Director Willie Williams with the Person Who Makes a Difference Award. Williams recently stepped down as La Vega's head football coach after nearly three decades in the role.

Watch the video below.

Check out this awesome moment from China Spring's football banquet - HC Mark Bell surprised everyone and presented La Vega's Willie Williams with his "Person Who Makes Difference Award"



Coach Williams received a well-deserved standing ovation #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/daKeMwA07L — Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) January 19, 2018

© 2018 KCEN-TV