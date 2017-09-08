KCEN
Close

FNL: Belton Tigers lose to Hendrickson in home opener

28-17, Plfugerville wins

KCEN 11:01 PM. CDT September 08, 2017

Pflugerville's Hendrickson High School beat Belton High School at the Tigers' home stadium in Belton Friday.

Final score: Hendrickson 20, Belton 17

© 2017 KCEN-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories