KCEN
Close

FNL: Midway defeats Cedar Ridge 34-19

Final 39-19

KCEN 11:05 PM. CDT September 08, 2017

Midway defeated Round Rock's Cedar Ridge 34-19 Friday.

© 2017 KCEN-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories