FNL Week 10 scores

Channel 6 News has complete Friday Night Lights coverage, as our sports team provides a roundup of some of the best high school varsity football matchups in Central Texas.

*** GAME OF THE WEEK ***

Troy 0, Cameron Yoe 14 HALF

6A

Belton 31, Ellison 21 F(***Thurs.***)

Killeen 14, Copperas Cove 17 2Q

Waco Midway 28, Shoemaker 6 2Q

5A

Waco High 14, Bryan 7 1Q

Rudder 21, Waco University 7 2Q

Temple 6, College Station 7 2Q

4A

China Spring 36, Liberty Hill 21 2Q

Gatesville 0, La Vega 28 2Q

Connally 0, Lorena 7 HALF

Fairfield 7, Mexia 7 HALF

Robinson 14, Salado 21 2Q

3A

Groesbeck 14, Elkhart 0 2Q

Palestine Westwood 0, West 28 HALF

Eustace 26, Whitney 13 2Q

Malakoff 7, Teague 13 HALF

Academy 0, McGregor 14 1Q

Rockdale 21, Franklin 21 HALF

Marlin 7, New Waverley 6 2Q

Rogers 12, Florence 6 2Q

2A

Hico 7, Goldthwaite 3 3Q

De Leon , San Saba 1Q

Hamilton 21, Valley Mills 7 2Q

Riesel 28, Axtell 0 2Q

Bosqueville 22, Itasca 6 2Q

Moody 0, Thrall 19 HALF

Italy 0, Mart 49 HALF

Normangee 12, Holland 13 HALF

Chilton 0, Dawson 20 HALF

Meridian 6, Frost 35 HALF

Bremond 7, Hubbard 0 2Q

Thorndale 15, Rosebud-Lott 21 HALF

1A

Gholson 0, Aquilla 43 2Q

Coolidge 50, Abbott 24 HALF

Jonesboro 46, Zephyr 12 HALF

Blanket 22, Evant 38 2Q

Cranfills Gap 32, Walnut Springs 34 2Q

Mount Calm 13, Trinidad 40 2Q

Bynum 0, Avalon 8 1Q

Morgan 0, Iredell 62 F

Blum 56, Covington 6 F

Oglesby 48, Prairie Lea 25 2Q

TAPPS

Reicher , Bryan St. Joseph's 1Q

6-MAN

Granbury NCTA , Live Oak 1Q

Parkview Christian 46, Methodist Home 90 F

Hill Country Christian 16, Vanguard 44 2Q

© 2017 KCEN-TV