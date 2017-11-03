FNL Week 10 scores

Channel 6 News has complete Friday Night Lights coverage, as our sports team provides a roundup of some of the best high school varsity football matchups in Central Texas.
*** GAME OF THE WEEK ***
Troy 0, Cameron Yoe 14 HALF
6A
Belton 31, Ellison 21 F(***Thurs.***)
Killeen 14, Copperas Cove 17 2Q
Waco Midway 28, Shoemaker 6 2Q
5A
Waco High 14, Bryan 7 1Q
Rudder 21, Waco University 7 2Q
Temple 6, College Station 7 2Q
4A
China Spring 36, Liberty Hill 21 2Q
Gatesville 0, La Vega 28 2Q
Connally 0, Lorena 7 HALF
Fairfield 7, Mexia 7 HALF
Robinson 14, Salado 21 2Q
3A
Groesbeck 14, Elkhart 0 2Q
Palestine Westwood 0, West 28 HALF
Eustace 26, Whitney 13 2Q
Malakoff 7, Teague 13 HALF
Academy 0, McGregor 14 1Q
Rockdale 21, Franklin 21 HALF
Marlin 7, New Waverley 6 2Q
Rogers 12, Florence 6 2Q
2A
Hico 7, Goldthwaite 3 3Q
De Leon , San Saba 1Q
Hamilton 21, Valley Mills 7 2Q
Riesel 28, Axtell 0 2Q
Bosqueville 22, Itasca 6 2Q
Moody 0, Thrall 19 HALF
Italy 0, Mart 49 HALF
Normangee 12, Holland 13 HALF
Chilton 0, Dawson 20 HALF
Meridian 6, Frost 35 HALF
Bremond 7, Hubbard 0 2Q
Thorndale 15, Rosebud-Lott 21 HALF
1A
Gholson 0, Aquilla 43 2Q
Coolidge 50, Abbott 24 HALF
Jonesboro 46, Zephyr 12 HALF
Blanket 22, Evant 38 2Q
Cranfills Gap 32, Walnut Springs 34 2Q
Mount Calm 13, Trinidad 40 2Q
Bynum 0, Avalon 8 1Q
Morgan 0, Iredell 62 F
Blum 56, Covington 6 F
Oglesby 48, Prairie Lea 25 2Q
TAPPS
Reicher , Bryan St. Joseph's 1Q
6-MAN
Granbury NCTA , Live Oak 1Q
Parkview Christian 46, Methodist Home 90 F
Hill Country Christian 16, Vanguard 44 2Q
