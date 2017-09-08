FNL Week 2 scores

Here are the latest scores for all the Central Texas High School teams!

6A

McNeil 35, Harker Heights 38 F (Thurs.)

Hendrickson 20, Belton 17 F

Nuevo Leon 7, Copperas Cove 14 2Q

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 6, Waco Midway 14 2Q

Killeen 7, Waco High 28 2Q

Ellison 23, Stony Point 42 F

College Station 49, Shoemaker 10 F

5A

Temple 48, Round Rock 14 F

University 13, East View 38 F

4A

Huntsville 17, China Spring 14 F

Gatesville 14, Cameron Yoe 0 2Q

Lampasas 23, Robinson 21 2Q

Lorena 0, La Vega 34 F

Connally 3, Glen Rose 14 2Q

Teague 20, Mexia 20 2Q

Comfort 0, Salado 41 F

3A

Bullard 7, Groesbeck 11 2Q

Mart 43, West 12 F

Whitney 14, Academy 7 2Q

McGregor 15, Sunnyville 7 F

Taylor 14, Rockdale 21 F

Marlin 14, Troy 19 F

Crawford 20, Clifton 21 F

Bruceville-Eddy 27, Axtell 32 F

Bosqueville 8, Rogers 36 F

2A

Tuscola Jim Ned 13, Goldthwaite 10 2Q

Harper 33, San Saba 0 2Q

Palmer 39, Valley Mills 0 F

Riesel 18, Meridian 14 2Q

Iola 6, Bremond 17 F

Chilton 13, Rosebudd-Lott 14 1Q

Bartlett 0, Dawson 20 1Q

Holland --, Granger -- 1Q

Milano --, Thrall -- 1Q

1A

Milford 0, Jonesboro 0 1Q

Mount Calm 0, Abbott 66 F

TAPPS

Austin Brentwood Christian 21, CTCS 7 2Q

Moody 13, Reicher 21 2Q

Giddings State School 6, Vanguard 46 2Q

Holy Trinity 0, Buckholts 0 1Q

