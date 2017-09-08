FNL Week 2 scores

Here are the latest scores for all the Central Texas High School teams!
6A
McNeil 35, Harker Heights 38 F (Thurs.)
Hendrickson 20, Belton 17 F
Nuevo Leon 7, Copperas Cove 14 2Q
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 6, Waco Midway 14 2Q
Killeen 7, Waco High 28 2Q
Ellison 23, Stony Point 42 F
College Station 49, Shoemaker 10 F
5A
Temple 48, Round Rock 14 F
University 13, East View 38 F
4A
Huntsville 17, China Spring 14 F
Gatesville 14, Cameron Yoe 0 2Q
Lampasas 23, Robinson 21 2Q
Lorena 0, La Vega 34 F
Connally 3, Glen Rose 14 2Q
Teague 20, Mexia 20 2Q
Comfort 0, Salado 41 F
3A
Bullard 7, Groesbeck 11 2Q
Mart 43, West 12 F
Whitney 14, Academy 7 2Q
McGregor 15, Sunnyville 7 F
Taylor 14, Rockdale 21 F
Marlin 14, Troy 19 F
Crawford 20, Clifton 21 F
Bruceville-Eddy 27, Axtell 32 F
Bosqueville 8, Rogers 36 F
2A
Tuscola Jim Ned 13, Goldthwaite 10 2Q
Harper 33, San Saba 0 2Q
Palmer 39, Valley Mills 0 F
Riesel 18, Meridian 14 2Q
Iola 6, Bremond 17 F
Chilton 13, Rosebudd-Lott 14 1Q
Bartlett 0, Dawson 20 1Q
Holland --, Granger -- 1Q
Milano --, Thrall -- 1Q
1A
Milford 0, Jonesboro 0 1Q
Mount Calm 0, Abbott 66 F
TAPPS
Austin Brentwood Christian 21, CTCS 7 2Q
Moody 13, Reicher 21 2Q
Giddings State School 6, Vanguard 46 2Q
Holy Trinity 0, Buckholts 0 1Q
