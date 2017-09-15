FNL Week 3 scores

Channel 6 News has complete Friday Night Lights coverage, as our sports team provides a roundup of some of the best high school varsity football matchups in Central Texas.

6A

Belton 7, Round Rock Stony Point 7 2Q

El Paso Franklin 0, Copperas Cove 0 1Q

Ellison 0, Montgomery 2 1Q

Waco High 0, Harker Heights 0 1Q

Austin Vandegrift 45, Killeen 24 F

Waco Midway 0, Temple 0 1Q

Shoemaker 6, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 41 F

5A

Waco University 0, Gatesville 0 1Q

4A

***Cameron Yoe 0, China Spring *** 0 1Q

Lampasas 0, Wimberley 0 1Q

Waco La Vega 42, Young Men's Leadership Academy 12 F

Connally 0, Royce City 0 1Q

Robinson 0, Troy 0 1Q

Lorena 0, Franklin 0 1Q

Groesbeck 0, Mexia 0 1Q

Salado 0, Hyde Park 14 2Q

3A

Ranchview 0, West 0 1Q

Teague 0, Dublin 0 (@ UMHB) 1Q

Academy 0, Goldthwaite 0 1Q

Lexington 0, Rockdale 0 1Q

Mart 0, McGregor 0 1Q

Clifton 0, Maypearl 0 1Q

Early 0, Bruceville-Eddy 0 1Q

Rogers 0, Marlin 0 1Q

2A

Meridian 0, Crawford 0 1Q

Hamilton 0, Moody 0 1Q

Hubbard 0, Valley Mills 0 1Q

Reicher 0, Bosqueville 0 1Q

Axtell 0, Jewett Leon 0 1Q

Granger 0, Riesel 0 1Q

Blooming Grove 0, Italy 0 1Q

Holland 0, Florence 0 1Q

Normagee 0, Chilton 0 1Q

Bremond 0, Milano 0 1Q

Rosebud-Lott 0, Wortham 0 1Q

1A

Jonesboro 0, Avalon 0 1Q

Richland Springs 0, Zephyr 0 1Q

Kopperl 0, Walnut Springs 0 1Q

Abbott 0, Austin Hill Country 0 1Q

Mt. Calm 0, Aquila 0 1Q

Trinidad 0, Coolidge 0 1Q

Gholson 0, Milford 0 1Q

Mullin 0, Cranfills Gap 0 1Q

TAPPS

CTCS 0, Bartlett 0 1Q

Parkview 0, Vanguard 0 1Q

Holy Trinity 0, Apple Springs 0 1Q

Live Oak 0, Methodist Children's Home 0 1Q

