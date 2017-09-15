FNL Week 3 scores

Channel 6 News has complete Friday Night Lights coverage, as our sports team provides a roundup of some of the best high school varsity football matchups in Central Texas.
>> WATCH our Friday Night Lights show LIVE << (Coverage begins at 10:05 p.m. CST)
6A
Belton 7, Round Rock Stony Point 7 2Q
El Paso Franklin 0, Copperas Cove 0 1Q
Ellison 0, Montgomery 2 1Q
Waco High 0, Harker Heights 0 1Q
Austin Vandegrift 45, Killeen 24 F
Waco Midway 0, Temple 0 1Q
Shoemaker 6, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 41 F
5A
Waco University 0, Gatesville 0 1Q
4A
***Cameron Yoe 0, China Spring *** 0 1Q
Lampasas 0, Wimberley 0 1Q
Waco La Vega 42, Young Men's Leadership Academy 12 F
Connally 0, Royce City 0 1Q
Robinson 0, Troy 0 1Q
Lorena 0, Franklin 0 1Q
Groesbeck 0, Mexia 0 1Q
Salado 0, Hyde Park 14 2Q
3A
Ranchview 0, West 0 1Q
Teague 0, Dublin 0 (@ UMHB) 1Q
Academy 0, Goldthwaite 0 1Q
Lexington 0, Rockdale 0 1Q
Mart 0, McGregor 0 1Q
Clifton 0, Maypearl 0 1Q
Early 0, Bruceville-Eddy 0 1Q
Rogers 0, Marlin 0 1Q
2A
Meridian 0, Crawford 0 1Q
Hamilton 0, Moody 0 1Q
Hubbard 0, Valley Mills 0 1Q
Reicher 0, Bosqueville 0 1Q
Axtell 0, Jewett Leon 0 1Q
Granger 0, Riesel 0 1Q
Blooming Grove 0, Italy 0 1Q
Holland 0, Florence 0 1Q
Normagee 0, Chilton 0 1Q
Bremond 0, Milano 0 1Q
Rosebud-Lott 0, Wortham 0 1Q
1A
Jonesboro 0, Avalon 0 1Q
Richland Springs 0, Zephyr 0 1Q
Kopperl 0, Walnut Springs 0 1Q
Abbott 0, Austin Hill Country 0 1Q
Mt. Calm 0, Aquila 0 1Q
Trinidad 0, Coolidge 0 1Q
Gholson 0, Milford 0 1Q
Mullin 0, Cranfills Gap 0 1Q
TAPPS
CTCS 0, Bartlett 0 1Q
Parkview 0, Vanguard 0 1Q
Holy Trinity 0, Apple Springs 0 1Q
Live Oak 0, Methodist Children's Home 0 1Q
If you're looking for real-time local scores, powered by Score Stream, click here.
© 2017 KCEN-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs