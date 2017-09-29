FNL Week 5 scores

Channel 6 News has complete Friday Night Lights coverage, as our sports team provides a roundup of some of the best high school varsity football matchups in Central Texas.
***GAME OF THE WEEK***
West 42, Teague 26 F
6A
Belton 49, Harker Heights 28 F
Ellison 25, Shoemaker 20 F
Waco Midway 49, Copperas Cove 45 F
5A
Temple 56, University 3 F
Waco High 31 A&M Consolidated 35 F
4A
Fairfield 14, China Spring 21 F
Robinson 20, Gatesville 42 F
La Vega 42, Connally 2 F
Lorena 36 Madisonville 39 F
Caldwell 12, Mexia 45 F
Salado 35, Leander Glenn 17 F
3A
Eustace 19, Groesbeck 20 F
Malakoff 39, Whitney 7 F
Academy 20, Jarrell 14 F
Cameron Yoe 25, McGregor 31 F
Troy 10, Franklin 41 F
Rockdale 34, Rogers 6 F
Jewett Leon 29, Bruceville-Eddy 41 F
2A
(10) De Leon 38, (9) Crawford 18 F
Hamilton 21, Goldthwaite 49 F
Valley Mills 6, San Saba 48 F
Axtell 6, Holland 43 F
Bosqueville 26, Dublin 45 F
Hubbard 6, Riesel 34 F
Moody 34, CTCS 13 F
Mart 57, Centerville 21 F
Italy 21, Dallas Gateway 9 F
Chilton 14, Cross Roads 6 F
Itasca 14, Dawson 27 F
Millsap 47, Frost 0 F
Thorndale 7, Bremond 42 F
Rosebud-Lott 35, Meridian 30 F
1A
Coolidge 12, Jonesboro 48 F
Blum 52, Johnson Co. 6 F
Mt. Calm 12, Avalon 58 F
Penelope 73, Kopperl 28 F
Cranfills Gap 0, Abbott 45 F
Millford 64, Aquilla 28 F
Gholson 28, Strawn 73 F
6-MAN
Live Oak 20, Calvert 65 F
Vanguard 14, May 60 F
TAPPS
Reicher 10, Tolar 47 F
