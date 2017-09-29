FNL Week 5 scores

Channel 6 News has complete Friday Night Lights coverage, as our sports team provides a roundup of some of the best high school varsity football matchups in Central Texas.

West 42, Teague 26 F













6A

Belton 49, Harker Heights 28 F





Ellison 25, Shoemaker 20 F

Waco Midway 49, Copperas Cove 45 F

5A

Temple 56, University 3 F

Waco High 31 A&M Consolidated 35 F

4A

Fairfield 14, China Spring 21 F

Robinson 20, Gatesville 42 F

La Vega 42, Connally 2 F

Lorena 36 Madisonville 39 F

Caldwell 12, Mexia 45 F

Salado 35, Leander Glenn 17 F

3A

Eustace 19, Groesbeck 20 F

Malakoff 39, Whitney 7 F

Academy 20, Jarrell 14 F

Cameron Yoe 25, McGregor 31 F

Troy 10, Franklin 41 F

Rockdale 34, Rogers 6 F

Jewett Leon 29, Bruceville-Eddy 41 F

2A

(10) De Leon 38, (9) Crawford 18 F

Hamilton 21, Goldthwaite 49 F

Valley Mills 6, San Saba 48 F

Axtell 6, Holland 43 F

Bosqueville 26, Dublin 45 F

Hubbard 6, Riesel 34 F

Moody 34, CTCS 13 F

Mart 57, Centerville 21 F

Italy 21, Dallas Gateway 9 F

Chilton 14, Cross Roads 6 F

Itasca 14, Dawson 27 F

Millsap 47, Frost 0 F

Thorndale 7, Bremond 42 F

Rosebud-Lott 35, Meridian 30 F

1A

Coolidge 12, Jonesboro 48 F

Blum 52, Johnson Co. 6 F

Mt. Calm 12, Avalon 58 F

Penelope 73, Kopperl 28 F

Cranfills Gap 0, Abbott 45 F

Millford 64, Aquilla 28 F

Gholson 28, Strawn 73 F

6-MAN

Live Oak 20, Calvert 65 F

Vanguard 14, May 60 F

TAPPS

Reicher 10, Tolar 47 F

