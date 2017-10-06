FNL Week 6 scores

Channel 6 News has complete Friday Night Lights coverage, as our sports team provides a roundup of some of the best high school varsity football matchups in Central Texas.

***GAME OF THE WEEK***

Rockdale 49, Little River Academy 14 F









6A

Killeen 21, Belton 28 F

Copperas Cove 26, Shoemaker 12 F

Harker Heights 9, Waco Midway 42 F

5A

A&M Consolidated 20, Temple 28 F

Waco University 14, College Station 62 F

Rudder 6, Waco High 35 F

4A

N/A

3A

Elkhart 19, West 57 F

Groesbeck 14, Malakoff 49 F

Whitney 52, Palestine Westwood 13 F

Teague 28, Eustace 14 F

Franklin 38, (23) Cameron Yoe 34 F

Jarrell 0, Troy 60 F

Bruceville-Eddy 15, Buffalo 38 F

Marlin 45, Jewett Leon 31 F

2A

Crawford 20, Hamilton 13 F

Goldthwaite 32, Valley Mills 10 F

Bartlett 34, Kenedy 31 F

Hico 14, De Leon 27 F

Centerville 35, Thrall 47 F

1A

Cranfills Gap 48, Gholson 42 F

Oakwood 42, Abbott 30 F

Kopperl 8, Coolidge 54 F

Aquilla 2, Bynum 0 F (Forfeit)***

6-Man

Live Oak 63, Blum 73 F

Harvest Christian 43, Vanguard 37 F

