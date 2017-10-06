FNL Week 6 scores

Channel 6 News has complete Friday Night Lights coverage, as our sports team provides a roundup of some of the best high school varsity football matchups in Central Texas.
***GAME OF THE WEEK***
Rockdale 49, Little River Academy 14 F
6A
Killeen 21, Belton 28 F
Copperas Cove 26, Shoemaker 12 F
Harker Heights 9, Waco Midway 42 F
5A
A&M Consolidated 20, Temple 28 F
Waco University 14, College Station 62 F
Rudder 6, Waco High 35 F
4A
N/A
3A
Elkhart 19, West 57 F
Groesbeck 14, Malakoff 49 F
Whitney 52, Palestine Westwood 13 F
Teague 28, Eustace 14 F
Franklin 38, (23) Cameron Yoe 34 F
Jarrell 0, Troy 60 F
Bruceville-Eddy 15, Buffalo 38 F
Marlin 45, Jewett Leon 31 F
2A
Crawford 20, Hamilton 13 F
Goldthwaite 32, Valley Mills 10 F
Bartlett 34, Kenedy 31 F
Hico 14, De Leon 27 F
Centerville 35, Thrall 47 F
1A
Cranfills Gap 48, Gholson 42 F
Oakwood 42, Abbott 30 F
Kopperl 8, Coolidge 54 F
Aquilla 2, Bynum 0 F (Forfeit)***
6-Man
Live Oak 63, Blum 73 F
Harvest Christian 43, Vanguard 37 F
