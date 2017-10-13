FNL Week 7 scores

Channel 6 News has complete Friday Night Lights coverage, as our sports team provides a roundup of some of the best high school varsity football matchups in Central Texas.

***GAME OF THE WEEK***

Fairfield 42, Salado 35 F(OT)





6A

Ellison 34, Copperas Cove 23 F

Shoemaker 7, Harker Heights 14 F

Midway 42, Killeen 10 F (**Thursday**)

5A

Bryan 58, Waco University 14 F

Temple 45, Bryan Rudder 24 F

4A

China Spring 42, Burnet 16 F

Gatesville 49, Lampasas 13 F

La Vega 33, Liberty Hill 18 F

Connally 38, Robinson 17 F

Mexia 20, Lorena 10 F

3A

Teague 44, Elkhart 7 F

West 49, Whitney 21 F

Palestine Westwood 0, Groesbeck 50 F

Cameron Yoe 55, Jarrell 0 F

McGregor 10, Franklin 17 F

Troy 10, Rockdale 49 F





Anderson Shiro 0, Bruceville-Eddy 34 F





Buffalo 43, Marlin 29 F

Rogers 22, Comfort 23 F

2A

Valley Mills 7, Crawford 49 F

San Saba 13, Goldthwaite 35 F

Hamilton 6, Hico 21 F

Bosqueville 58, Axtell 7 F

Italy 6, Riesel 7 F

Moody 13, Rosebud-Lott 33 F

Itasca 0, Mart 69 F

Thrall 30, Holland 6 F





Bremond 35, Chilton 0 F





Meridian 43, Dawson 8 F

Frost 42, Hubbard 14 F

Bartlett 0, Milano 52 F





1A

Aquilla 66, Abbott 16 F

Gholson 56, Penelope 80 F

TAPPS

Central Texas Christian 21, Reicher 47 F

6-MAN

Austin Veritas 60, Live Oak 14 F

Mount Calm 55, Tyler King's Academy 14 F

Bynum 18, Coolidge JV 13 F

Cransfills Gap 59, Oglesby 14 F

Temple Holy Trinity 52, Parkview Christian 57 F

