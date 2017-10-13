FNL Week 7 scores

Channel 6 News has complete Friday Night Lights coverage, as our sports team provides a roundup of some of the best high school varsity football matchups in Central Texas.
***GAME OF THE WEEK***
Fairfield 42, Salado 35 F(OT)
6A
Ellison 34, Copperas Cove 23 F
Shoemaker 7, Harker Heights 14 F
Midway 42, Killeen 10 F (**Thursday**)
5A
Bryan 58, Waco University 14 F
Temple 45, Bryan Rudder 24 F
4A
China Spring 42, Burnet 16 F
Gatesville 49, Lampasas 13 F
La Vega 33, Liberty Hill 18 F
Connally 38, Robinson 17 F
Mexia 20, Lorena 10 F
3A
Teague 44, Elkhart 7 F
West 49, Whitney 21 F
Palestine Westwood 0, Groesbeck 50 F
Cameron Yoe 55, Jarrell 0 F
McGregor 10, Franklin 17 F
Troy 10, Rockdale 49 F
Anderson Shiro 0, Bruceville-Eddy 34 F
Buffalo 43, Marlin 29 F
Rogers 22, Comfort 23 F
2A
Valley Mills 7, Crawford 49 F
San Saba 13, Goldthwaite 35 F
Hamilton 6, Hico 21 F
Bosqueville 58, Axtell 7 F
Italy 6, Riesel 7 F
Moody 13, Rosebud-Lott 33 F
Itasca 0, Mart 69 F
Thrall 30, Holland 6 F
Bremond 35, Chilton 0 F
Meridian 43, Dawson 8 F
Frost 42, Hubbard 14 F
Bartlett 0, Milano 52 F
1A
Aquilla 66, Abbott 16 F
Gholson 56, Penelope 80 F
TAPPS
Central Texas Christian 21, Reicher 47 F
6-MAN
Austin Veritas 60, Live Oak 14 F
Mount Calm 55, Tyler King's Academy 14 F
Bynum 18, Coolidge JV 13 F
Cransfills Gap 59, Oglesby 14 F
Temple Holy Trinity 52, Parkview Christian 57 F
