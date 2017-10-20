FNL Week 8 scores

Channel 6 News has complete Friday Night Lights coverage, as our sports team provides a roundup of some of the best high school varsity football matchups in Central Texas.
For LIVE score updates, click here.
***GAME OF THE WEEK***
China Spring 3, La Vega 14 3Q
6A
Killeen 17, Shoemaker 10 F (**Thurs.**)
Belton 10, Midway 20 3Q
Ellison 14, Harker Heights 0 2Q
5A
Waco High 7, Temple 24 4Q
4A
Burnet 7, Gatesville 17 Half
Lampasas 6, Liberty Hill 42 Half
Robinson 14, Fairfield 21 Half
Salado 30, Lorena 3 3Q
Connally 0, Mexia 8 Half
3A
Groesbeck 7, West 43 2Q
Whitney 22, Teague 40 Half
Rockdale 12, Cameron Yoe 7 3Q
Jarrell 7, McGregor 35 Half
Academy 0, Troy 3 3Q
Marlin 21, Anderson Shiro 0 Half
Bruceville-Eddy 3, Hearne 6 3Q
Jewitt Leon 0, Buffalo 0 1Q
2A
Rogers 20, Johnson City 14 2Q
Crawford 13, San Saba 6 Half
De Leon 34, Hamilton 14 3Q
Hico 35, Valley Mills 6 3Q
Axtell 0, Mart 76 Half
Riesel 9, Bosqueville 20 Half
Italy 18, Itasca 0 Half
Holland 21, Rosebud-Lott 14 3Q
Thorndale 0, Moody 21 Half
Normangee 6, Thrall 23 3Q
Bremond 15, Frost 7 Half
Chilton 0, Meridian 20 Half
Dawson 7, Hubbard 21 3Q
Snook 0, Bartlett 0 1Q
Burton 0, Somerville 0 1Q
Granger 6, Milano 35 3Q
1A
Penelope 12, Aquilla 60 F
Coolidge 56, Gholson 0 F
6-MAN
Bynum 21, Blum 38 2Q
Kopperl 38, Covington 28 Half
Irving Faustina Academy 0, Live Oak 0 1Q
Paris Trinity Christian 0, Parkview Christian 0 1Q
Stephenville Faith 0, Iredell 0 1Q
TAPPS
Bryan Brazos Christian 21, Central Texas Christian 14 3Q
Marble Falls Faith Academy 0, Reicher 2 (***Forfeit***)
© 2017 KCEN-TV
