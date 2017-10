Highland was one of several teams posting big wins on Friday night. (Photo: KSDK)

CRAWFORD - Kurtis Quillin heads to Pirate Field in Crawford for the Pirates' matchup against Goldthwaite, Mac Peoples Stadium in Lacy-Lakeview for Connally-Fairfield and Waco ISD Stadium for Waco High-College Station.





To view last week's Friday Night Lights Road Trip, click here.

© 2017 KCEN-TV