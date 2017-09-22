Friday Night Lights: Week 4 Final Scores

Below are final scores from Week 4 of Channel 6's Friday Night Lights Coverage.
Friday Sept. 22, 2017
6A
Waco: 7
Midway: 42 (Game of the Week)
Round Rock: 14
Belton: 39
Copperas Cove: 7
Garland Sachse: 35
University: 7
Ellison: 49
Killeen: 31
Round Rock McNeil: 17
Harker Heights: 10
Austin Vandergrift: 31
San Angelo Central: 52 (Thursday Game)
Shoemaker: 42
5A
Temple: 14
Round Rock Cedar Ridge: 21
4A
China Spring: 56
Troy: 3
Lorena: 49
Lampasas: 26
Mexia: 7
La Vega: 53
Robinson: 34
Athens: 20
Florence: 14
Salado: 56
Franklin: 14
Connally: 20
Gatesville: 31
Hillsboro: 7
2A
Crawford: 55
Bosqueville: 38
Kerens: 0
Mart: 62
Bremond: 62
Reicher: 38
Holland: 57
Bartlett: 0
Chilton: 20
Axtell: 26
Riesel: 27
Corsicana Mildred: 48
Meridian:15
Moody: 43
CTCS: 21
Rosebud Lott: 36
Valley Mills: 17
Blooming Grove: 31
Goldthwaite: 32
Junction: 12
Thorndale: 22
Hamilton: 24
Hico: 35
Italy: 6
Milano: 28
Iola: 7
1A
Cherokee: 26
Jonesboro: 73
Aquilla: 55
Avalon: 7
Abbott: 48
Blum: 76
Coolidge: 38
Oakwood: 28
Walnut Spring: 28
Gholson: 74
Mt. Calm: 0
Penelope: 49
Cranfills Gap: 50
Sidney: 34
Buckholts: 85
Bryan Allen: 58
Tapps Scores
Vanguard: 75
Temple Holy Trinity: 42
