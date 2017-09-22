KCEN
Friday Night Lights: Week 4 Final Scores

KCEN 11:03 PM. CDT September 22, 2017

Below are final scores from Week 4 of Channel 6's Friday Night Lights Coverage.

Friday Sept. 22, 2017

6A

Waco: 7
Midway: 42 (Game of the Week)

Round Rock: 14
Belton: 39

Copperas Cove: 7
Garland Sachse: 35

University: 7
Ellison: 49

Killeen: 31
Round Rock McNeil: 17

Harker Heights: 10
Austin Vandergrift: 31

San Angelo Central: 52 (Thursday Game)
Shoemaker: 42

 

5A

Temple: 14
Round Rock Cedar Ridge: 21

 

4A

China Spring: 56
Troy: 3

Lorena: 49
Lampasas: 26

Mexia: 7
La Vega: 53

Robinson: 34
Athens: 20

Florence: 14
Salado: 56

Franklin: 14
Connally: 20

Gatesville: 31
Hillsboro: 7

 

2A

Crawford: 55
Bosqueville: 38

Kerens: 0
Mart: 62

Bremond: 62
Reicher: 38

Holland: 57
Bartlett: 0

Chilton: 20
Axtell: 26

Riesel: 27
Corsicana Mildred: 48

Meridian:15
Moody: 43

CTCS: 21
Rosebud Lott: 36

Valley Mills: 17
Blooming Grove: 31

Goldthwaite: 32
Junction: 12

Thorndale: 22
Hamilton: 24

Hico: 35
Italy: 6

Milano: 28
Iola: 7

 

1A

Cherokee: 26
Jonesboro: 73


Aquilla: 55
Avalon: 7

Abbott: 48
Blum: 76

Coolidge: 38
Oakwood: 28

Walnut Spring: 28
Gholson: 74

Mt. Calm: 0
Penelope: 49

Cranfills Gap: 50
Sidney: 34

Buckholts: 85
Bryan Allen: 58

 

Tapps Scores

Vanguard: 75
Temple Holy Trinity: 42

© 2017 KCEN-TV


