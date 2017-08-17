Get a first look inside Katy's $70M Legacy Stadium

Legacy Stadium's price tag, at more than $70 million, makes it the most expensive high school stadium in the country. (Photo: KHOU)

KATY, Texas - Its price tag, at more than $70 million, makes it the most expensive high school stadium in the country.

Thursday, KHOU 11 News got a first look inside Katy ISD’s brand-new Legacy Stadium.

The stadium could put a few college complexes to shame. It holds 12,000 people, can host a variety of sporting and community events, and has the amenities you would expect, including club-level seating.

A suit inside the stadium is reserved, for now, at least, for Academy Sports, which has also invested in the new complex.

The stadium takes up 42 acres and includes a 26-foot wide video scoreboard and 171-foot long end zone ribbon board. Katy ISD students will be the technicians taking over control of the giant video board during events.

The community is getting its first look inside the stadium Thursday night.

“Through creative scheduling, we were actually able to get each of our seven varsity football teams, a home game within the first three weeks of the stadium opening,” said Debbie Decker, Katy ISD executive director of athletics.

Games will start Labor Day weekend.

