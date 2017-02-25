Highlanders claim conference championship, Highlassies fall

TEMPLE - The McLennan Highlanders claimed the North Texas Junior College Athletic Championship in dramatic fashion this afternoon as they defeated the Temple Leopards 101-93 on the road. McLennan trailed a majority of a game that saw a combined 60 personal fouls called between the two teams.



Fred Jackson's turnaround jumper in the lane 20 seconds into the contest gave McLennan the early 2-0 lead but Temple was on fire to start the game. The Leopards responded with a 10-0 run in the next two minutes to build an eight-point lead. Temple took the first double-digit lead at 14-4 with 16:24 to play in the first half. The Leopards extended the lead to 12, 31-19, midway through the half but the Highlanders continued to fight. McLennan trimmed the lead to two, 40-38, on a pair of Julius Foster free throws with 4:15 to play in the first. Temple pulled away again, extending the lead to 11 with 14 seconds to go. A Hayden Hunter runner at the buzzer narrowed the lead to nine at intermission, 53-44.



Temple led 59-46 with 17:15 on the clock. A 7-0 McLennan run including four points from Hunter trimmed the lead to six, 59-53. The Leopards extended the lead back to double digits, 63-53, less than a minute later and led 68-57 with 12:44 to go. Another Highlander run this time of the 10-0 fashion capped off by a Zarious Wilson 3-pointer pulled McLennan within one. Shannon Bogues drained a pair of free throws following a Temple technical foul to give the Highlanders their first lead since the first minute of the game, 69-68 with 9:42 to play. The two teams would spend the remainder of the game in the double bonus. Temple pulled away one last time taking an eight-point lead, 78-70 with just under eight minutes to go. McLennan stepped up to the challenge and tied the game at 80 on a fast-break slam dunk by Jackson off the assist from Hunter. The teams traded baskets for the next three minutes with Temple holding the 86-85 lead with 2:20 to play. A Bogues 3-pointer gave McLennan the lead for good with two minutes remaining. Bogues, Isaiah Gurley and Jashawn Talton combined to go a perfect 8-8 from the free throw line in the final 30 seconds to secure the win.



Derrick Farquharson led McLennan with 23 points and Wilson had 19. Bogues and Gurley scored 17 and 15, respectively, and Hunter added 10.



In women's action, the Temple Lady Leopards defeated the McLennan Highlassies 73-55.



Kevyn Ferriera began the scoring with a jumper for Temple less than 30 seconds in to the game. McLennan responded with a fast break to Ashley Moore and took the 4-2 lead on a Jaylonn Walker jumper with 8:15 to play in the first half. The Lady Leopards took the lead on a Mikayla Blount 3-pointer and extended the lead to four on another Blount 3-pointer with 5:40 remaining in the first, 8-4. Temple continued to lead by four, 10-6, with 3:21 on the clock. A Nadia Hayes jumper and pair of Walker free throws for the Highlassies tied the game at 10. Temple led 13-12 at the end of the first.



Temple opened up the game in the second quarter taking the first double-digit lead at 27-17 with three minutes remaining in the first half. The Lady Leopards extended the lead to 12 but McLennan didn't give in. The Highlassies used a 7-0 run to pull within five, 31-26, with three seconds left but a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Angel Mullen gave Temple the 34-26 advantage at the break.



Temple continued to lead by eight, 44-36 with just under three minutes to play in the third. The Highlassies stepped up with a vengeance. A pair of free throws each from Dariel Johnson and Velma Mitchell cut the lead in half, and a long 3-points from Patrickia Daily pulled the Highalssies within one. Two more free throws from Mitchell gave McLennan the 45-44 lead with 48.7 seconds to go in the third. A Blount layup and ensuing foul shot gave the lead back to Temple but Mitchell drained another set of free throws to tie the game at 47 going into the final period.



The Lady Leopards took an early lead in the fourth opening on a 4-0 run, 51-47. McLennan responded with an 8-0 run to take the 54-51 lead with 5:48 to play. Temple took control from that point ending the game on a 22-1 run to take the win.



Mitchell and Walker led the Highlassies with 16 and 15 points, respectively.



McLennan will face Southwestern Christian in the home finale Wednesday on Sophomore Night. The women's game will begin at 5:30 p.m followed by the men's game at 7:30 p.m.



McLennan 101, Temple 93

McLennan: Zarious Wilson 7 0-0 19; Chamar Hawkins 1 0-0 2; Hayden Hunter 4 2-2 10; Derrick Farquharson 8 4-4 23; Shannon Bogues 5 6-8 17; Isaiah Gurley 4 6-7 17; Jashawn Talton 2 2-2 6; Daniel Pinho Severo 0 0-0 0; Fred Jackson 3 1-2 7; Julius Palmer 0 2-2 2; Totals: 34 23-29 101.



Temple: John Mouton 0 3-4 3; Cullin Johnson 0 0-0 0; Kaelin Jackson 8 2-2 21; Chris West 1 0-0 2; J.R. Adams 8 0-0 19; Torenzo Saunders 4 2-5 10; Malik Malone 5 3-3 14; Teesean Patterson 0 0-0 0; Jon-Reese Woodson 1 4-5 6; Max Portmann 7 4-8 93; Totals: 34 18-27 93.



3-pointers: McLennan 10 (Wilson 5, Farquharson 3, Bogues 1, Gurley 1), Temple 7 (Jackson 3, Adams 3, Malone 1); Total fouls: McLennan 28, Temple 32; Fouled out: Temple (Jones, Jackson); Halftime score: Temple 53, McLennan 44; Record: McLennan 28-1 (10-1).



Temple 73, McLennan 55

McLennan: Patrickia Daily 1 2-2 4; Colandria Haynes 0 0-0 0; Dariel Johnson 2 2-2 6; Jordan Mullins 1 0-0 2; Velma Mitchell 2 11-14 15; Jaylonn Walker 6 4-4 16; Chelsi Woodard 1 0-0 2; Nadia Hayes 3 0-0 6; Ashley Moore 2 0-0 4; Totals: 18 18-22 55.



Temple: Angel Mullen 1 0-0 3; Mikayla Blount 6 4-4 18; Kevyn Ferriera 5 0-0 11; Kristen Nelson 4 3-6 13; Kiana Reed 7 0-0 14; Chandrett Nunez 1 0-0 2; Alexis Harris 3 4-5 10; McKenzie Lunkin 1 0-0 2; Jamia Miller 0 0-0 0; Totals: 28 11-15 73.



3-pointers: McLennan 1 (Daily 1), Temple 6 (Blount 2, Nelson 2, Mullen 1, Ferriera 1); Total fouls: McLennan 17, Temple 20; Halftime score: Temple 34, McLennan 26; Record: McLennan 16-12 (9-4).

