Highlanders destroy Tornados

The No. 10 McLennan Highlanders destroyed the Concordia JV Tornados 123-56 tonight at The Highlands. The blowout win keeps the Highlanders perfect season record intact, 18-0 heading into the conference portion of the schedule.



The Highlanders' Shannon Bogues and Isaiah Gurley opened the game with back-to-back lay ups. Concordia tied the game at 4 with 17:37 remaining in the first half. McLennan took command, using a 16-0 run to break the game open. The Highlanders continued to pull away down the stretch in the first half, putting the game out of the Tornados reach. The second half was much the same as McLennan cruised to the easy victory.



Gurley led the Highlanders with 22 points. Derrick Farqharson recorded a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.



McLennan will open conference play on Saturday, traveling to Ranger. Women's action gets underway at 2 p.m., followed by the men's game at 4 p.m.



Concordia JV: Justin Hearn 0 0-2 0; Marcus Williams 3 3-4 10; Michael Nielson 1 0-0 2; Kristien White 4 1-2 9; Jiro Daniels 2 1-2 5; Markus Young 2 0-1 6; Nick Hardy 4 0-0 12; Gabe Spivey 2 0-3 4; Roger Hall 4 0- 8; Evan Peterson 0 2-2 2; Totals: 21 7-16 56.



McLennan: Kyle Brennon 2 2-5 6; Zarious Wilson 7 2-3 17; Chamar Hawkins 4 4-4 12; Hayden Hunter 2 0-0 4; Derrick Farquharson 7 3-3 17; Shannon Bogues 8 0-0 16; Isaiah Gurley 6 0-0 22; Daniel Pinho Severo 6 1-1 13; Julius Palmer 7 0-0 16; Totals: 52 12-17 123



3-pointers: Concordia JV 7 (Hardy 4, Young 2, Williams 1), McLennan 7 (Gurley 6, Wilson 1); Total fouls: Concordia JV 14, McLennan 19; Halftime score: McLennan 63, Concordia JV 31; Record: McLennan 18-0.

(© 2017 KCEN)