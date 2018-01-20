Highlanders, Highlassies top Southwestern Christian

WACO, TEXAS - In a hard fought, low scoring conference battle the McLennan Highlanders defeated the Southwestern Christian Rams 69-56 this afternoon at The Highlands. The win improves the Highlanders’ record to 19-1 overall and 2-0 in conference.

McLennan appeared sluggish to start the game, coming off the midweek bye. Southwestern Christian’s Jontavius Littles hit a 3-pointer a minute into the game to take the early lead. Neither team scored for the next five minutes of play. The two teams then traded baskets and the game was tied at 12 with 7:41 remaining in the first half. McLennan used an 8-0 run to begin pulling away and led 20-12 with just over five minutes to play in the half. The Rams didn’t back down and ended the half on a 7-1 run to cut the Highlanders’ lead to two at halftime, 21-19.

McLennan stepped up their game in the second half. The Highlanders led 31-27 with 15:23 remaining in the game. McLennan rattled off a 10-0 run over the next three minutes to build a 14-point lead, 41-27. Southwestern Christian cut the lead to eight several times midway through the half. The Highlanders pulled away once again, leading by as many as 15 in the final minutes to secure the win.

Sasa Vuksanvic led McLennan with 17 points. Javen Hedgeman recorded the double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Xaiver Armstead rounded out the Highlanders in double figures with 10 points.

In women’s action, the Highlassies remained undefeated in conference play with a 76-35 thrashing of the Lady Rams.

The two teams kept it close throughout the first half. McLennan opened the game with back-to-back layups by Velma Mitchell and Nadia Hayes to take the early four-point lead. Courtnee Johnson hit a 3-pointer from the elbow to put Southwestern Christian on the board. Jaylonn Walker drained a long ball from the top of the key to put the Highlassies up by three, 7-3, with just over eight minutes to play in the first quarter. The Lady Rams tied the game at seven with 7:13 on the clock. The Highlassies’ Walker responded with a 6-0 run to put McLennan up by six and they extended the lead to eight at end of the quarter, 19-11. The Highlassies began to put a little space between themselves and the Lady Rams in the second quarter, pushing the lead to 14, 33-19, with one minute to play in the half. Southwestern Christian’s Audrianna Brown went on a 6-0 run of her own in the final minute to cut the McLennan lead to eight at the break, 33-25. The Highlassies took full control of the game in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Rams 24-2 to take the 57-27 lead into the final quarter. McLennan continued to cruise in the fourth to the convincing victory.

Jaylonn Walker led the Highlassies with 16 points. Nadia Hayes and Velma Mitchell added 14 and 12, respectively.

Conference play continues Wednesday in Weatherford with the women’s game at 5 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 7 p.m.

McLennan 69, Southwestern Christian 56

Southwestern Christian: Jontavius Littles 6 0-2 16; Antonio Dorsey 2 0-0 4; Joe Byrd 5 1-2 12; Jeremy Mays 1 0-0 2; Trevis Atkins 4 0-2 11; Zechariah Blunt 0 0-0 0; Zarious Moffett 3 1-1 7; Chris Davenport 0 0-0 0; James Jenkins 2 0-0 4; Totals: 23 2-7 56.

McLennan: Aaron Gregg 1 0-0 2; Javen Hedgeman 6 2-4 15; Marquez Cooper 0 0-0 0; Xaiver Armstead 33-4 10; Antoine Banks 1 2-2 5; Jashawn Talton 3 3-4 9; Jordan Skipper-Brown 3 0-0 6; Sasa Vuksanvic 7 3-4 17; Malachi Barron 1 3-4 5; Totals: 25 16-22 69.

3-pointers: Southwestern Christian 8 (Littles 4, Atkins 3, Byrd 1), McLennan 3 (Hedgeman 1, Armstead 1, Banks 1); Total fouls: Southwestern Christian 18, McLennan 9; Fouled out: Southwestern Christian (Atkins); Halftime score: McLennan 21, Southwestern Christian 19; Record: 19-1 (2-0).

McLennan 76, Southwestern Christian 35

Southwestern Christian: Jada Nixon 1 1-2 3; Courtnee Johnson 2 0-0 4; Keiarra Carr 0 1-3 1; Ahmir West 0 1-4 1; Audrianna Brown 5 0-0 13; Brittany Jackson 0 0-0 0; Natalie Brannon4 0- 8; Mikayla Roberson 1 0-0 3; Victoria Garza 0 0-0 0; Ireale Singleton 0 0-0 0; Jasmin Moreno 0 0-0 0; Totals: 13 3-9 35.

McLennan: Patrickia Daily 0 0-0 0; Colandria Haynes0 1-4 1; JonNá McDonald 1 1-24; Shekenia Green 3 0-0 6; Velma Mitchell 4 3-4 12; KeeKee Nowlin 3 2-2 9; Jaylonn Walker 6 3-4 16; Raveen Blue 1 0-0 3; Shankia Clark 4 0-2 8; Nadia Hayes 6 2-4 14; Anndrea Lloyd 2 0-2 4; Totals: 30 12-24 76.

3-pointers: Southwestern Christian 6 (Jackson 3, Johnson 2, Roberson 1), McLennan 4 (Mitchell 1, Nowlin 1, Walker 1, Blue 1); Total fouls: Southwestern Christian 19, McLennan 12; Halftime score: McLennan 33, Southwestern Christian 25; Record: McLennan 10-7 (3-0).

