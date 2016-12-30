Highlanders top Angelina, remain undefeated



The McLennan Highlanders returned from the holiday break with a 94-85 win over the Angelina Roadrunners tonight at The Highlands. The win keeps the Highlanders perfect record intact, moving to 16-0.



Angelina opened the game on a 4-0 run. McLennan quickly shook off the cob webs from the three-week break, responding with an 8-0 run to take the 8-4 lead with 16:11 remaining in the first half. The Roadrunners led 11-10 with 13:30 on the clock. McLennan took the first double-digit lead of the game at 10:36 following an 11-0 run over a three-minute span, 21-11. The Highlanders led by 11 with 2:48 to play in the half, 36-25. Angelina rallied to trim the lead to seven at the break, 40-33.



McLennan kept the Roadrunners at arm's length for the first 12 minutes of the second half, leading by as many as 16 points. Angelina didn't give up and began to chip away at the Highlander lead. The Roadrunners trimmed the lead to four, 71-67, with 5:54 remaining in the game but were unable to pull any closer.



Isaiah Gurley led the Highlanders with 26 points and Shannon Bogues added 12. Daniel Pinho Severo recorded a double double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Hayden Hunter chipped in 10 points.



The Highlanders will host North Lake at 2 p.m. Jan. 7 and the Concordia JV at 6 p.m Jan. 11 before beginning conference play at Ranger on Jan. 14.



Angelina: Corinthian Ramsey 8 0-2 22; Gary Blackston 6 6-8 19; Carlos Simpson 1 2-2 4; Kendall Powell 3 4-6 11; Quinton Bush 0 1-4 1; Victor Bell 1 0-0 2; Malcolm Evans 1 4-6 6; Jason Towery 4 1-2 9; Robert Lewis 3 3-3 11; Totals: 27 21-34 85.



McLennan: Zarious Wilson 2 0-0 4; Hayden Hunter 1 8-10 10; Derrick Farquharson 0 0-0 0; Shannon Bogues 8 6-9 23; Isaiah Gurley 8 8-11 26; Jashawn Talton 2 1-2 6; Daniel Pinho Severo 7 3-4 17; Fred Jackson 4 0-0 8; Julius Palmer 0 0-0 0; Totals: 32 26-36 94.



3-pointers: Angelina 10 (Ramsey 6, Lewis 2, Blackston 1, Powell 1), McLennan 4 (Gurley 2, Bogues 1, Talton 1); Total fouls: Angelina 28, McLennan 23; Fouled out: Angelina (Bush, Bell, Lewis), McLennan (Jackson); Halftime score: McLennan 40, Angelina 33; Record: McLennan 16-0.