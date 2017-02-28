Highlassies finish tied for 10th at Islander Classic

The McLennan Highlassies shot 322-317-317 – 956 to finish tied for 10th place at the Islander Classic at the par-72, 6,093-yard Corpus Christi Country Club.



Sam Houston State finished in first place with 294-300-310 – 904 followed by Dallas Baptist in second with 301-302-310 – 913 and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in third with 303-311-308 – 922.



Alejandra Rodriguez shot 77-77-79 – 223 to lead the Highlassies and finish tied for 20th.



Other McLennan scores: Makenna Davidson, tied for 36th, 81-82-75 – 238; Joely Henderson, tied for 41st, 80-78-83 – 241; Caitlin Brown, tied for 49th, 85-80-80 – 245; Tyler Morrison, tied for 55th, 84-83-84 – 251; and medalist Madison Brooks, 67th, 93-0-84 – 177.



Other team scores: Wyoming, tied for fourth, 308-304-314 – 926; Southern Illinois, tied for fourth, 299-314-313 – 926; McNeese State, tied for sixth, 294-314-320 – 928; Lamar, seventh, 310-305-314 – 929; UT-Rio Grande Valley, eighth, 301-307-324 – 932; Incarnate Word, ninth, 310-316-329 – 955; Louisiana-Monroe, tied for 10th, 313-316-327 – 956; and Texas A&M-Kingsville, 12th, 328-339-341 – 1,008.

