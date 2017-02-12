Highlassies, Highlanders wallop Weatherford

WEATHERFORD, TEXAS - The McLennan Highlassies continued their conference winning streak with a 66-56 victory over the Weatherford Lady Coyotes this afternoon on the road.



The first quarter was a series of runs. Weatherford led 7-5 midway through the period. McLennan tied the game with a Jaylonn Walker jumper that started a 9-0 run with 4:26 remaining in the period. The Highlassies led 14-7 with three minutes on the clock. The Lady Coyotes ended the quarter on a 8-1 run to tie the game at 15 to start the second quarter.



McLennan took the lead on a Dariel Johnson 3-pointer less than a minute into the second period. Weatherford then pulled away slightly, leading by five, 26-21 with 2:10 remaining in the quarter. Patrickia Daily served as a spark for McLennan off the bench. Daily scored eight consecutive points including back-to-back 3-pointers to close the half and give the Highlasssies the 29-26 advantage.



The Highlasies picked up the tempo in the third quarter and built a gap between themselves and the Lady Coytoes. McLennan took an early five-point lead in the quarter, 34-26, and extended it to nine with just over six minutes left in the period, 38-29. Weatherford pulled within six before the Highlassies began to pull further away, leading by as many as 14 in the quarter. McLennan led 51-39 heading into the final period.



The Highlassies extended the lead to 16, 59-43, with six minutes remaining in the game. Weatherford trimmed the lead to seven late in the quarter but was unable to get any closer.



Velma Mitchell led McLennan with 18 points.



In men's action, the McLennan Highlanders rebounded from Wednesday evening's disappointing loss with an 87-79 victory over the Weatherford Coyotes.



It was a hard fought battle from start to finish. A Daniel Pinho Severo jumper put McLennan on the board less than a minute into the contest. Weatherford tied the game on a Tyrik Armstrong runner 30 seconds later and extended the lead to six, 12-6, with 16:51 to play in the first half. The Highlanders pulled within one on a Shannon Bogues 3-pointer and took the lead, 15-14, on a Fred Jackson jam with 14:28 to go. The Coyotes pulled away again and led 25-19. Zarious Wilson found his time to shine, using back-to-back 3-pointers to ignite a Highlander run. A dunk by Bogues, a jumper by Derrick Farquharson followed by a Wilson layup capped off the 12-3 McLennan run that put the Highlanders up by three midway through the half, 31-28. The Highlanders pulled away down the stretch, leading by as man as 15 and held the 55-45 lead at halftime.



McLennan continued to keep the Coyotes at arm's length in the second half. The Highlanders led by 13, 72-59 with five minutes to play. Weatherford rallied to pull within two several times. McLennan led 78-76 with 1:37 to go. Bogues and Isaiah Gurley combined to go 4-6 from the free throw line along with a dunk by Jackson and a layup by Jashawn Talton to ward off the Coyote comeback. Chance Edwards hit a 3-pointer for Weatherford with 10 seconds on the clock but it wasn't enough.



Bogues scored 18 for the Highlanders and Wilson added 15. Talton and Jackson scored 12 and 10, respectively.



McLennan returns to action Wednesday hosting Hill. The women's game will tipoff at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men at 7:30 p.m. The Highlassies will be participating in their annual Play4Kay event to raise money for breast cancer research. Fans are encouraged to wear pink and make a donation.



McLennan 66, Weatherford 56

McLennan: Patrickia Daily 2 2-2 8; Colandria Haynes 1 0-0 2; Dariel Johnson 13-8 6; Jordan Mullins 4 0-0 8; Velma Mitchell 4 8-10 18; Jaylonn Walker 4 1-2 9; Chelsi Woodard 0 1-2 1; Nadia Hayes 1 3-3 5; Ashley Moore 3 3-6 9; Totals: 20 21-33 66.



Weatherford: Madi Mayfield 0 0-0 0; Destiney Winkfield 1 0-0 3; Brittany Hall 0 0-0 0; Masha Vasilevko 3 3-3 10; Lydia Friberg 0 0-0 0; Dovile Strimaityte 3 0-0 8; Arelis Cora 1 2-2 5; Caroline Forrest 1 0-0 2; Reyna Ammons 3 2-2 8; Ugochinyere Nwarie 1 0-0 2; River Romine 4 0-0 9; Tahnia McDaniel 2 4-4 9; Totals: 19 11-11 56.



3-pointers: McLennan 5 (Daily 2, Mitchell 2, Johnson 1), Weatherford 7 (Strimaritye 2, Winkfield 1, Vasilevko 1, Cora 1, Romine 1, McDaniel 1); Total fouls: McLennan 12, Weatherford 29; Fouled out: Weatherford (McDaniel); Halftime score: McLennan 29, Weatherford 26; Record: McLennan 15-9 (8-1).



McLennan 87, Weatherford 79

McLennan: Zarious Wilson 6 0-0 15; Chamar Hawkins 3 3-5 9; Hayden Hunter 0 0-0 0; Derrick Farquharson 2 2-4 6; Shannon Bogues 7 3-6 18; Isaiah Gurley 2 5-7 9; Jashawn Talton 5 2-4 12; Daniel Pinho Severo 1 2-2 4; Fred Jackson 4 2-2 10; Julius Palmer 2 0-0 4; Totals: 32 19-30 87.



McLennan: Tyrik Armstrong 6 3-3 16; Ken Busby 6 4-8 19; Chance Edwards 2 4-6 10; Travis Barnett 1 1-2 3; Zach Naylor 7 3-5 19; Rokas Mazionis 0 0-0 0; Josh Ihek 0 1-4 1; Vince Glavan 0 1-2 1; Antanas Krimelis 3 3-3 10; Totals: 25 20-33 79.



3-pointers: McLennan 4 (Wilson 3, Bogues 1), Weatherford 9 (Busby 3, Edwards 2, Naylor 2, Armstrong 1m Krimelis 1); Total fouls: McLennan 23, Weatherford 25; Fouled out: Weatherford (Naylor); Halftime score:McLennan 56, Weatherford 45; Record: 25-1 (7-1).

(© 2017 KCEN)