Jake Diekman to Receive 53rd Annual Hutch Award on Wednesday in Seattle

SEATTLE — Jan. 23, 2017 — Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center will honor Texas Rangers pitcher Jake Diekman as the 53rd annual Hutch Award® winner. The award is given each year to a Major League Baseball player who best exemplifies the honor, courage and dedication of the legendary baseball player and manager Fred Hutchinson, for whom the cancer research center was named.

Diekman will be presented the award on Jan. 24 at a luncheon at Safeco Field, with all funds raised from the event dedicated to advancing cancer research at Fred Hutch. Over the past 18 years, the luncheon has raised more than $6.1 million to support lifesaving research. Randy Johnson, former Seattle Mariners pitcher and member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2015, will attend as the keynote guest. The event is open to the public; more details are available here. The Rangers will be represented at the luncheon by Manager Jeff Banister and Assistant General Manager Josh Boyd.

Diekman was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2007, where he pitched in the lower levels of the Philadelphia Phillies' Minor League system, initially as a starter and subsequently as a reliever. He was traded to the Texas Rangers in 2015, and in 2016, finished the season with a 4-2 record, made over 66 relief appearances in his first full season with the Rangers and earned the first four saves of his Major League career. His 26 holds were third most in club history, following 27 by Mike Adams in 2012 and Tanner Scheppers in 2013.

Over the course of his life and baseball career, Diekman has fought the painful effects of ulcerative colitis while still excelling as a big league pitcher. Following a flare-up of his condition over the 2016 Thanksgiving holiday, doctors recommended a series of surgical procedures to remove his colon and replace it with a reservoir to account for the absence of the organ in his body. In 2017, Diekman missed the majority of campaign following three surgeries to replace his colon.

Diekman has overcome this latest health hurdle with the same dogged determination that allowed him to climb to the Major Leagues despite the obstacles endured with his ailment. An inspiration to teammates, fans and those forced to contend with similar health issues, Diekman has been a vocal supporter of and participant in fundraising and awareness activities for the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America. For the last two seasons, he has hosted children affected by Crohn’s disease and colitis at games in Philadelphia and Texas, providing them with game tickets and meeting with each child individually.

Diekman established the Gut It Out Foundation in August 2017 with a mission to connect patients and caregivers through education and inspiration in order to strengthen relationships and resources within the IBD community. The Gut It Out Foundation supports organizations and efforts dedicated to improving the quality of life for IBD patients and their families. The organization’s areas of focus include education, research, pediatric care and support groups.

