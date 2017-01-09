Jones, Smith Named ASC Women's Basketball Players of the Week

Belton, Texas – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball player Jonelle Smith has been named American Southwest Conference West Division Player of the Week for the week ending January 8th. She becomes the first UMHB player to claim ASC weekly honors this season.
Smith, a senior guard/forward from Pflugerville High School, averaged 21.5 points per game over two contests last week as the Cru went 1-1. Smith poured in 24 points in a narrow loss at U.T. Tyler on Thursday night before scoring a team-high in a win at LeTourneau University to close out the week. Smith shot 53 percent from three-point range and added two rebounds and a pair of assists during the week.
The UMHB women are 9-4 overall and have a 2-2 mark in ASC play on the year. The Cru will return to action with a 5:30 PM home game against East Texas Baptist University on Wednesday.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs