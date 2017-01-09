Jones, Smith Named ASC Women's Basketball Players of the Week

Belton, Texas – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball player Jonelle Smith has been named American Southwest Conference West Division Player of the Week for the week ending January 8 th . She becomes the first UMHB player to claim ASC weekly honors this season.

Smith, a senior guard/forward from Pflugerville High School, averaged 21.5 points per game over two contests last week as the Cru went 1-1. Smith poured in 24 points in a narrow loss at U.T. Tyler on Thursday night before scoring a team-high in a win at LeTourneau University to close out the week. Smith shot 53 percent from three-point range and added two rebounds and a pair of assists during the week.