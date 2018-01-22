Kalani Brown Selected Big 12 Player of the Week

WACO, Texas – After leading the Lady Bears to a 2-0 week, Baylor junior Kalani Brown was selected Big 12 Player of the Week. It is her first conference weekly award of the season and the fourth of her career.

The Slidell, La. native, who leads the nation in field goal percentage this season (.706), shot .639 (23-36) from the floor and .706 (12-17) from the foul line in the two-game stretch.

Brown netted a team-high 25 points in 33 minutes on the road at Iowa State, while adding nine rebounds, four assists and one block to her line. She was 11-of-17 from the floor against the Cyclones.

Against Kansas State, Brown recorded a team-high 33 points and tied for the team lead with 19 rebounds. She is only the third player in league history to score at least 33 points and grab 19 rebounds in a Big 12 game and the first to do so since Feb. 25, 2007 (Oklahoma’s Courtney Paris, vs. Missouri). The performance marked the 6-7 center’s eighth double-double of the season and the 20th of her career. Brown, who also finished the game with a team-high two blocks, made 12-of-19 field goal attempts and 9-of-11 free throw attempts against the Wildcats.

Brown has scored 20 or more points 12 times this season and 18 times in her career, and scored 30 points or more twice this year and three times in her Baylor career.

Through 18 games, Brown leads the Big 12 in scoring (21.7) and field goal percentage (.706), is second in defensive rebounds (6.6), fourth in rebounding (9.3), seventh in offensive rebounds (2.8), eighth in free throw percentage (.788) and ninth in blocked shots (1.2). The 2018 Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year is third in the league with eight double-doubles on the season.

Brown is the second Lady Bear to earn Big 12 Player of the Week recognition this season, joining sophomore Lauren Cox who earned the honor on Nov. 21. Freshman Alexis Morris was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week on Nov. 27 as well. Both were first-time honorees.

The No. 3 Lady Bears return to action inside the Ferrell Center against No. 6 Texas on Thursday, Jan. 25. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. (CT). Free t-shirts and glow batons will be given away prior to the game as a part of Stripe Ferrell and Baylor Lights. For more information, visit www.baylorbears.com/stripe .

© 2018 KCEN-TV